कार्रवाई से घबराए संपत्ति मालिक:590 संपत्ति का 34.28 लाख रुपए कर जमा

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
शहर में संपत्तिकर जमा नहीं करने वालों की पहली सूची निकलने के साथ-साथ 8 फ्लैट की कुर्की होने के बाद खलबली मच गई है। बुधवार की कार्रवाई से घबराए संपत्ति मालिक लंबे समय से निगम को पैसा नहीं दे रहे थे। वे गुरुवार को नगर निगम के ऑफिस में पहुंचे। उन्होंने अपना बकाया संपत्तिकर जमा किया। गुरुवार को 590 संपत्तियों का ऑनलाइन और निगम के ऑफिसों में 34.28 लाख रुपए कर जमा करवाया गया।

अपर आयुक्त नगर निगम मुकुल गुप्ता ने बताया कि सभी संपत्ति मालिकों को समय दिया गया है। जो लंबे वक्त से पैसा नहीं दे रहे हैं। अब यदि पैसा जमा नहीं करते तो कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। गौरतलब है कि निगम ने बुधवार को शिंदे की छावनी स्थित मां पीतांबरा कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के स्वामित्व के 8 फ्लैट कुर्क कर लिए थे। क्योंकि उन्होंने निगम को 380528 रुपए का संपत्तिकर जमा नहीं किया था।

