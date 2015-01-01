पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना:नवंबर के शुरुआती 7 दिन में मिले थे 381 संक्रमित, उसके बाद 5 दिन में 511

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 12000 से 13000 होने में लगे थे 21 दिन, 13000 से 14000 महज 14 दिन में हो गए

त्योहार से पहले कोरोना संक्रमण एक बार फिर से अपना असर दिखाने लगा है। बुधवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन एक सैंकड़ा से अधिक मरीज मिले हैं। पिछले 12 दिन में मिले मरीजों की संख्या का आंकलन किया जाए तो 31 अक्टूबर से 6 नवंबर तक के 7 दिन में 6311 सैंपल हुए, इसमें 381 लोगों को कोरोना होने की पुष्टि हुई थी।

यानी इन 7 दिनों में संक्रमण की दर 6.03 रही। 7 से 11 नवंबर के 5 दिन में ही 4470 सैंपलों की जांच मेंं 511 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। यानी इन 5 दिनों में संक्रमण की दर 11.43 हो गई। गौरतलब है कि कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 12 हजार से 13 हजार पहुंचने में जहां 21 दिन लगे थे। वहीं 13 हजार से 14 हजार तक पहुंचने में महज 14 दिन का समय लगा है।

जिला अस्पताल मुरार के कोविड के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. अमित रघुवंशी का कहना है कि लोग कोरोना को लेकर बेफिक्र हो गए और बिना मास्क के घूमने लगे थे। अब मौसम भी ठंडा हो गया है यही कारण है कि संक्रमण की दर तेजी से बढ़ी रही है।

जीआरएमसी के मुखिया, कैजुअल्टी का कंपाउंडर पॉजिटिव

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण फिर तेजी से बढ़ने लगा है। बुधवार को 112 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। जीआरएमसी के मुखिया को आरटीपीसीआर की रिपोर्ट में कोरोना संक्रमण होने की पुष्टि हुई है। दो दिन पहले उनकी पत्नी और पैथोलॉजी विभाग की प्राेफेसर भी कोरोना संक्रमित निकली थीं।

इसके अलावा जेएएच की कैजुअल्टी में पदस्थ कंपाउंडर को भी कोरोना संक्रमण जांच में निकला है। चेतकपुरी में रहने वाले पिता व पुत्र और गुढ़ा निवासी मां व बेटा दोनों को कोरोना होने की पुष्टि हुई है। शिंदे की छावनी और शताब्दीपुरम के एक-एक युवक को कोरोना होने की पुष्टि हुई है।

कृष्णा कॉलोनी में रहने वाले कृषि कॉलेज के प्रोफेसर की चुनाव में ड्यूटी लगी थी। इसके बाद उन्हें बुखार आने लगा जांच कराई तो वे संक्रमित निकले। पुलिस की रेडियाे कॉलोनी निवासी 51 वर्षीय संक्रमित रेडियाे शाखा के पुलिस अधीक्षक का वाहन चालक है।

गोले का मंदिर स्थित बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में पदस्थ काल्पी ब्रिज कॉलोनी निवासी 31 वर्षीय प्रबंधक ने बताया कि उसे अपने घर लखनऊ जाना था। इसलिए जाने से पहले उसने जांच कराई तो उसे पर्चे पर निगेटिव की सील लगा कर दे दी गई। इसी के चलते प्रबंधक निश्चिंत होकर घर पहुंचा और लखनऊ जाने की तैयारी करने लगा। इसी बीच शाम करीब 5 बजे प्रबंधन के पास फोन पहुंचा और बताया गया कि उनकी रिपोर्ट संक्रमित है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें