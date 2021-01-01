पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मॉप-अप राउंड का पहला दिन:3828 हेल्थ वर्कर को लगना थी वैक्सीन, सिर्फ 1125 को ही लग सकी

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
जयारोग्य अस्पताल सेंटर पर जेएएच के कार्डियोलॉजी विभाग के एचओडी डॉ. पुनीत रस्तोगी ने भी बुधवार को वैक्सीन लगवाई - Dainik Bhaskar
जयारोग्य अस्पताल सेंटर पर जेएएच के कार्डियोलॉजी विभाग के एचओडी डॉ. पुनीत रस्तोगी ने भी बुधवार को वैक्सीन लगवाई
  • 23 सेंटर के 40 बूथ पर हुआ वैक्सीनेशन
  • 29.60 प्रतिशत रही मॉक-अप राउंड के पहले दिन की दर

कोरोना से बचाव के लिए वैक्सीनेशन के मॉप-अप राउंड के पहले दिन 29.60 प्रतिशत हेल्थ वर्कर को ही वैक्सीन लगी है। बुधवार को 3828 हेल्थ वर्कर को वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए बुलाया गया था, लेकिन दिन भर में 1125 को ही वैक्सीन लगी है। अब मॉप-अप राउंड के दूसरे और आखिरी दिन गुरुवार को 4539 हेल्थ वर्कर को वैक्सीन लगानी है जो असंभव नजर आ रहा है। इस बार टीका लगवाने से चूके तो अब वापस नंबर नहीं आएगा। 6 फरवरी से दूसरा राउंड शुरू होगा जिसमें 18 हजार फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. आरके गुप्ता ने बताया कि बुधवार सुबह 9 बजे से जिले के 23 सेंटर के 40 बूथ पर कोरोना वैक्सीन का मॉप-अप राउंड शुरू हुआ था। इनमें से 29 बूथ शहर और 11 बूथ देहात में बनाए गए थे। मॉप-अप राउंड दो दिन का रहेगा। पहले दिन 3828 हेल्थ वर्कर को टीका लगाने का टारगेट रखा गया था, लेकिन पहले चरण की तरह ही मॉप-अप राउंड में भी वैक्सीन लगवाने को लेकर हेल्थ वर्कर का उत्साह कुछ खास नजर नहीं आया है। दिन भर में सिर्फ 1125 हेल्थ वर्कर को वैक्सीन लग सकी है।

मॉप-अप राउंड से पहले 5664 हेल्थ वर्कर वैक्सीन के लिए शेष बचे थे। इनमें से 1125 को बुधवार को वैक्सीन लगने के बाद अब गुरुवार को 4539 हेल्थ वर्कर को टीका लगना है। गुरुवार को यह वैक्सीन लगवाने से चूकते हैं तो अब इनका नंबर कब आएगा यह किसी को नहीं पता है।

6 फरवरी से फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर को लगेगी वैक्सीन

वैक्सीनेशन के दूसरे चरण 6 फरवरी से शुरू होने जा रहा है। दूसरे चरण में नगर निगम के कर्मचारी, पुलिसकर्मी, राजस्व विभाग के कर्मचारी और आपदा प्रबंधन से जुड़े कर्मचारियों सहित 18 हजार फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर को वैक्सीन लगनी है। इनके के लिए सेंटर की सूची 5 फरवरी को जारी की जाएगी। साथ ही जिस दिन इनको वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी उससे 20 घंटे पहले मैसेज आएगा।

