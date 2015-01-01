पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छटवीं बार कोरोना 100 के पार:ग्वालियर में कोरोना से 4 की मौत, 114 नए पॉजिटिव मिले

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना

ग्वालियर। एक बार फिर जिले में कोरोना बढ़ता जा रहा है। बुधवार को भी जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा एक सैकड़ा के पार गया है। 1814 सैंपल में से 114 मरीजों का सैंपल पॉजिटिव आया है। साथ ही 4 लोगों ने कोरोना के चलते दम तोड़ दिया है। इनमें से 3 शहर के हैं।

त्योहार निकलने के बाद बाजारों में सहालग की भीड़ बढ़ने लगी है। बाजारों में कोविड नियम और मास्क का पालन नहीं हो रहा है। ऐसे में हर दिन के साथ कोरोना मरीज बढ़ते जा रहे है। बुधवार को 1814 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए जबकि 114 की रिपोर्ट में संक्रमण आया है। इनमें शहर के 3 व्यवसायी, इंजीनियर और रिटायर्ड शिक्षक शामिल हैं। सभी संक्रमितों को आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है। ऐसे मरीज जिनको सांस लेने में तकलीफ है उनको सुपर स्पेशियलिटी में भर्ती किया गया है। जबकि मंगलवार को कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 141 के पार पहुंचा था।

कोरोना से 4 की मौत, 3 शहर के

बुधवार को कोरोना से जहां 114 संक्रमित निकले हैं वहीं 4 की मौत भी हुई है। इनमें 90 वर्षीय डब्बू कुरैशी निवासी अवाड़पुरा, 58 वर्षीय सुशीला देवी निवासी महाराज बाड़ा, मुरार निवासी 60 वर्षीय गौरीशंकर और श्योपुर के रहने वाली 35 वर्षीय रमा जाटव की मौत हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफाइजर की कोरोना वैक्सीन फाइनल ट्रायल में 95% तक असरदार, इसी साल 5 करोड़ डोज बनाने की तैयारी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें