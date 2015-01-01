पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:20 घंटे में 4 की माैत, इनमें तीन ग्वालियर के, 141 नए संक्रमित

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्वालियर-चंबल अंचल में फिर बढ़ने लगा संक्रमण

कोरोना का संक्रमण फिर तेजी से बढ़ने लगा है। इसके चलते शहर में मंगलवार काे 141 नए संक्रमित पाए गए। पिछले 20 घंटे में चार लाेगाें की इलाज के दाैरान माैत हाे गई। इनमें तीन लाेग ग्वालियर के और एक भिंड का बताया गया है। इन्हें मिलाकर ग्वालियर में काेराेना के संक्रमण से मरने वालाें की संख्या बढ़कर 241 और कुल संक्रमिताें का आंकड़ा 14 हजार, 511 हाे गया है।

पिछले 20 घंटे में कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते जिन चार मरीजों की मौत हुई है, उनमें एसएन सहाय (79) शारदा बिहार काे 14 नवंबर काे सुपर स्पेशलिटी हाॅस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया था। इसी तरह गायत्री नगर निवासी राम सिंह (70) को 12 नवंबर को और डबरा निवासी रामकिशन (85) को 6 नवंबर को भर्ती कराया गया था।

मुरैना निवासी नरेंद्र तोमर (78) को 15 नवंबर को निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था,जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई। वहीं अंचल के शिवपुरी में 20, दतिया में 12, भिंड में 10, मुरैना में 8 और श्योपुर में 3 नए मरीज मिले हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें