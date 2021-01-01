पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुरार का हाल:470 ठेले सड़कों पर लौटे, ट्रैफिक सुधार के लिए फिर किए जाएंगे हॉकर्स जोन में शिफ्ट

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस और निगम अमले की लापरवाही से सड़कों पर होने लगा कारोबार
  • ढाई लाख की आबादी और एकमात्र बड़ा बाजार, पार्किंग-फुटपाथ ही नहीं

मुरार के सदर बाजार, रामलीला मैदान रोड, सिंहपुर रोड की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बिगाड़ रहे हाथ ठेले और फुटपाथियों को एक बार फिर हॉकर्स जोन में शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। बीते दिनों हुए सर्वे में पता चला है कि सदर बाजार से अग्रसेन चौक, गर्ल्स कॉलेज और रामलीला मैदान रोड पर 470 ठेले वाले और फुटपाथी कब्जा कर बैठे हैं।

इससे बाजारों में गाड़ी तो दूर लोगों को पैदल चलने के लिए भी पर्याप्त जगह नहीं मिल पा रही। इन लोगों को हॉकर्स जोन में शिफ्ट करने के साथ ही प्रशासन द्वारा यहां की दुकानों के बाहर भी अधिकतम 3 फीट की हद तय की जाएगी।

ठेले हॉकर्स जोन में शिफ्ट कराएंगे
^सदर बाजार में हाथ ठेले और फुटपाथियों के कारण ट्रैफिक जाम सहित अन्य शिकायतें आने पर अतिक्रमण करने वालों को चिह्नित किया है। ठेले और फुटपाथियों को सड़क से हटाकर हॉकर्स जोन में शिफ्ट कराकर हॉकर्स जोन की व्यवस्थाएं दुरुस्त कराई जाएंगी। -पुष्पा पुषाम, एसडीएम

  • ​​​मुरार का सदर बाजार सिर्फ उपनगर मुरार ही नहीं बल्कि महाराजपुरा, भिंड रोड, सिरोल, हुरावली, थाटीपुर के साथ आसपास के 220 गांव की करीब ढाई लाख आबादी के लिए सबसे बड़ा बाजार है। अनाज, कपड़ा से लेकर रोजमर्रा और शादियों तक के सामान की खरीदारी के लिए यहां लोग पहुंचते हैं। इस बाजार में रोजाना 18-22 हजार लोगों की आवाजाही रहती है।
  • 2019 में सदर बाजार, अग्रसेन चौक व रामलीला मैदान रोड से पिछले साल हाथ ठेले और फुटपाथियों को हटा कर सिंहपुर रोड व मछली मंडी के हाॅकर्स जोन में पहुंचाया था। इससे सदर बाजार में व्यवस्थाएं सुधरी थीं। लेकिन सख्त मॉनिटरिंग नहीं होने के कारण ये ठेले और फुटपाथी वापस सदर बाजार की सड़कों पर बैठ गए व हॉकर्स जोन खाली हो गए। जिसके बाद से फिर यहां की व्यवस्था बिगड़ गई।
  • सदर बाजार को नो व्हीकल जोन घोषित करते हुए मुरार में उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय के सामने, आजाद नगर पानी की टंकी के सामने तथा पोस्ट ऑफिस के सामने पार्किंग स्थल तैयार कराए जाने की प्लानिंग हुई थी। लेकिन इनमें से एक भी जगह पार्किंग स्थल तैयार नहीं हो पाए। जिससे गाड़ियां सड़क पर ही खड़ी हो रही हैं। सड़क पर दुकान-ठेले और गाड़ियां होने के कारण पैदल चलने तक की जगह नहीं बचती।
