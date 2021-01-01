पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बसंत पंचमी के बाद विदा हाेगी सर्दी:5 को बूंदाबांदी के आसार; 4 साल में 18 से 22 फरवरी के बीच हुुई सर्दी की विदाई

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
दिन का पारा सामान्य से 5.4 डिग्री ऊपर पहुंचा। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
दिन का पारा सामान्य से 5.4 डिग्री ऊपर पहुंचा। (फाइल फोटो)

बसंत पंचमी यानी 16 फरवरी के बाद सर्दी विदा होने लगेगी। पिछले 4 साल में ग्वालियर-चंबल संभाग से 18 से 22 फरवरी तक ठिठुरन वाली सर्दी विदाई हुई। मौसम वैज्ञानिक एके शुक्ला के अनुसार रात का तापमान जब 12 डिग्री से ऊपर पहुंच जाए तो सर्दी विदा मान ली जाती है। हालांकि रात में हल्की सर्दी तो मार्च तक रहती है, लेकिन ठिठुरन वाली सर्दी फरवरी के तीसरे सप्ताह तक हर हाल में विदाई हो जाती है।

बसंत पंचमी से पहले सर्दी एक बार और असर दिखा सकती है। अभी अफगानिस्तान के ऊपर बना पश्चिमी विक्षोभ दो दिन में जम्मू के ऊपर पहुंचेगा। इससे अंचल में 5 फरवरी को बूंदाबांदी तो पूर्वी मप्र के रीवा, सागर और शहडोल संभाग में बारिश की संभावना है। इसके असर से 7 फरवरी के बाद फिर से रात और दिन के तापमान में गिरावट आएगी।

दिन का पारा सामान्य से 5.4 डिग्री ऊपर पहुंचा
दिन और रात दोनों तापमान 4 दिन से लगातार बढ़ रहा है। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 0.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस बढ़त के साथ 29.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 5.4 डिग्री अधिक रहा। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 1.1 डिग्री बढ़त के साथ 6.7 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 0.8 डिग्री कम रहा। सुबह की आर्द्रता 81 फीसदी रही। यह सामान्य से 10 फीसदी अधिक रही।

4 साल में कब विदा हुई सर्दी

नोट: तापमान डिसे में है।
