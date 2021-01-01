पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीकाकरण:वैक्सीन लगवाने से चूके 5661 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर काे आज 40 केंद्राें पर लगेंगे टीके

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पहले दौर में जिले में 6926 वर्करों ने ही टीका लगवाया था.। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
पहले दौर में जिले में 6926 वर्करों ने ही टीका लगवाया था.। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)

हेल्थ वर्करों काे काेराेना से बचाव के टीके लगाने के लिए माॅप-अप राउंड में बुधवार काे 40 केंद्राें पर 5661 लाेगाें काे वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। पहले दौर में जिले में 12587 हेल्थ वर्करों को 9 दिन में टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य था, लेकिन 6926 वर्करों ने ही टीका लगवाया था। शेष बचे 5661 लोगाें काे बुधवार काे बुलाया जाएगा। इस बार तय किया गया है कि जिन लाेगाें के नाम सूची में नहीं आएंगे और जिन्हें मैसेज नहीं मिला है उन्हें फाेन कर केंद्राें पर बुलाया जाएगा।

जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. आरके गुप्ता ने बताया कि जिन हेल्थ वर्करों को माॅप-अप राउंड में टीका लगवाने का मैसेज नहीं आया है वह टीकाकरण केंद्र में पोर्टल पर जाकर अलॉट ऑप्शन का उपयोग कर अपने मोबाइल नंबर और नाम सर्च कर सकते हैं। पोर्टल पर अगर उनका नाम दिखाई देता है तो वह उसी केंद्र पर टीका लगवा सकेंगे।

भाेपाल में तीन दिन चलेगा माॅप-अप राउंड, ग्वालियर में आज तय हाेगा
प्रदेश की राजधानी भाेपाल में माॅप-अप राउंड 3, 4 और 5 फरवरी तक चलेगा लेकिन ग्वालियर में सिर्फ 3 फरवरी को टीका लगाने का आदेश है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, काेशिश है कि एक दिन में ही सभी बचे हेल्थ वर्कर काे कवर किया जाए। यदि कुछ बचेंगे ताे संचालनालय से गाइडलाइन लेने के बाद माॅप-अप राउंड काे बढ़ाया जाएगा।

6 से 18000 फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर की बारी: दूसरे दाैर में नगर निगम के कर्मचारी, पुलिसकर्मी, राजस्व विभाग के कर्मचारी और आपदा प्रबंधन से जुड़े कर्मचारी सहित अन्य विभाग के कर्मचारियाें काे टीका लगाया जाएगा। 6 फरवरी से शुरू होने वाले इस चरण के लिए जिले के 18000 फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर के नाम सूची में शामिल किए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser