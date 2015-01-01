पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना रिटर्न:5 दिन में 590 मरीज मिले वायरल समझकर जांच में कर रहे देरी

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • 21 दिन में मिले 1727 मरीज, अक्टूबर के दूसरे पखवाड़े में 3.31 पर आई संक्रमण दर फिर से 7.98 पर पहुंची
  • जिला क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट कमेटी की बैठक में तीन मुद्दों पर बनी सहमति

कोरोना संक्रमण अब घातक होता जा रहा है। जिले में पिछले पांच दिन में 590 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। मौसम में बदलाव के कारण लोग सामान्य लक्षणों को वायरल समझकर नजरंदाज कर रहे हैं। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि कुछ मरीज ऐसे हैं जो खांसी, जुकाम और बुखार काे वायरल समझकर उसका घर पर ही इलाज ले रहे थे लेकिन जब सांस लेने में दिक्कत हुई तो उन्होंने अपनी जांच कराई और वे कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए।

इलाज देरी से शुरू होने के कारण कोरोना उनके फेफड़े को बहुत हद तक प्रभावित कर चुका था। इस कारण उन्हें दो दिन तक वाईपैप वेंटीलेटर पर रखना पड़ा। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि जुकाम, खांसी, बदन दर्द होने पर विशेषज्ञ को दिखाएं क्योंकि सामान्य वायरल और कोविड के प्रारंभिक लक्षण काफी मिलते हैं। वायरल तीन दिन में ठीक हो जाता है इसलिए वायरल के लक्षण आने पर भी जांच करा लेना चाहिए।

ये है उदाहरण जांच कराने में देरी पड़ी भारी

उपनगर ग्वालियर निवासी 36 वर्षीय युवक को जुकाम के साथ शरीर में कमजोरी महसूस हो रही थी। उन्होंने प्राइवेट डॉक्टर को दिखाकर दवा ले ली। दो दिन बाद उन्हें बुखार आया तो वायरल समझकर पैरासिटामॉल ले ली। तीन दिन में आराम तो नहीं हुआ बल्कि सांस लेने में तकलीफ होने लगी। इसके बाद उन्होंने विशेषज्ञ को दिखाकर जांच कराई जिसमें कोरोना होने की पुष्टि हुई, तब तक कोरोना ने उनके फेफड़े पर 70% प्रभाव डाल दिया था। इस कारण उन्हें 10 दिन अस्पताल में रहना पड़ा।

शादियों को रात 10 बजे के बाद छूट मिले, बाजार 8 बजे बंद करने का सुझाव

सहालग के कारण रात 10 बजे के बाद भी शादी समाराेह, बारात एवं अन्य आयाेजन पर छूट देने की मांग शनिवार काे जिला क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट कमेटी की बैठक में उठी। वीडियाे काॅन्फ्रेंस के जरिए हुई इस बैठक में शाम 8 बजे तक बाजार बंद करने का सुझाव अाया। साथ ही मास्क न पहनने वालाें पर सख्ती करने के साथ जुर्माने की राशि कम करने काे लेकर भी चर्चा हुई। कलेक्टर काैशलेंद्र विक्रम सिंह की माैजूदगी में हुई इस बैठक में कैबिनेट मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर, सांसद विवेक नारायण शेजवलकर, भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष देवेश शर्मा, कैट के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष भूपेंद्र जैन, चेंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स के मानसेवी सचिव प्रवीण अग्रवाल शरीक हुए।

कमेटी के सभी सदस्यों ने सुझाव दिया कि शादियों का सीजन है। लोगों ने पहले ही आमंत्रण-पत्र वितरित कर दिए हैं। इसलिए रात 10 बजे के बाद शादी समाराेह पर सख्ती करना लोगों के साथ नाइंसाफी हाेगी। रात 11 बजे तक पूरी छूट और रात 11 बजे के बाद शादी स्थल पर 200 लोगों की मौजूदगी तक लोगों की संख्या लिमिट तय की जा सकती है। बैठक में सभी सदस्यों ने आम सहमति से कहा कि बाजारों को रात 8 बजे बंद किए जाएं।

सब्जी और आवश्यक सामान की लोडिंग-अनलोडिंग को छूट मिले
कर्फ्यू में सब्जी और आवश्यक सामान की लोडिंग-अनलोडिंग को छूट देने की मांग रखी। इस पर एडीएम ने कहा कि औद्योगिक क्षेत्रों में प्रोडक्शन पर कोई रोक नहीं रहेगी। बाहर से आने वाले वाहनों को लोडिंग-अनलोडिंग के लिए छूट देना है या नहीं, इस पर निर्णय शासन के निर्देशों के हिसाब से ही लेंगे।

सभी सुझाव शासन को भेजे जाएंगे
^क्राइसिस मैनजमेंट कमेटी की बैठक में जो भी सुझाव आए हैं, उन्हें लेकर प्रस्ताव शासन को भेजेंगे। शादियों को रात 10 बजे के बाद से छूट दी जाएगी। बाजार रात 8 बजे बंद करने को लेकर सहमति बनी है। बैठक में आए सभी सुझावों को शासन को भेजा जाएगा।
- किशोर कान्याल, एडीएम, ग्वालियर

