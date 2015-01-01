पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:यूजी व पीजी कोर्सों में प्रवेश के लिए 5वां चरण होगा, 16 से शुरू होंगे रजिस्ट्रेशन

ग्वालियर5 घंटे पहले
कॉलेजों में छात्र कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से प्रवेश नहीं ले पाए थे। ऐसे छात्रों को लिए उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने प्रवेश के लिए एक और चरण का आयोजन किया है। प्रवेश के लिए 5वां चरण 16 नवंबर से शुरू होगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि जिले भर के सरकारी कॉलेजों में कुछ ही कोर्सों की सीटें पूरी भरी हैं, अन्य कोर्सों की सीटें खाली रह गईं हैं और प्रवेश प्रक्रिया से चूके छात्र भी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया शुरू करने की मांग कर रहे थे।

इसलिए उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने प्रवेश प्रक्रिया का 5वां चरण आयोजित किया है। ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है कि प्रवेश प्रक्रिया इतने लंबे समय तक चली हो।उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने कॉलेज लेवल काउंसिलिंग के पांचवें चरण की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया के लिए कार्यक्रम जारी किया है। इसके अनुसार 16 से 20 नवंबर तक छात्र ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा सकते हैं।

दस्तावेजों के सत्यापन की प्रक्रिया 18 से 21 नवंबर तक चलेगी।च्वॉइस फिलिंग की प्रक्रिया 18 से 23 नवंबर तक आयोजित की जाएगी। 18 नवंबर से प्रतिदिन प्रवेश सूची जारी की जाएगी। इसके साथ ही 18 से 23 नवंबर तक प्रवेश सूची में आने वाले छात्र ऑनलाइन प्रवेश शुल्क जमा कर सकते हैं।

एनसीटीई के बीएड सहित अन्य कोर्सों के लिए अतिरिक्त चरण
राज्य अध्यापक शिक्षा परिषद द्वारा संचालित बीएड, एमएड, बीपीएड, एमपीएड, बीएबीएड, बीएससी बीएड, बीएलएड में प्रवेश लेने से वंचित रह गए छात्रों के लिए तीसरे अतिरिक्त चरण का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इसमें छात्र 16 नवंबर से रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा सकते हैं। रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया 19 नवंबर तक चलेगी। 17 से 21 नवंबर तक च्वॉइस फिलिंग छात्र कर पाएंगे। 18 से 21 नवंबर तक दस्तावेजों का सत्यापन होगा। 23 को मेरिट सूची जारी की जाएगी।

