कोरोना की दहशत:2 दिन में 6 की मौत, 145 नए संक्रमित

Gwaliorएक घंटा पहले
जिले में 2 दिन में कोरोना संक्रमित 6 लोगों की मौत हुई है, जबकि 145 संक्रमित मिले हैं। सभी संक्रमित को इलाज के लिए कोविड हॉस्पिटल भेजा गया है। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते शनिवार और रविवार को छह लोगों की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। मरने वालों में से एक ग्वालियर और तीन भिंड और दो मुरैना के हैं।

इनकी हुई मौत

आदर्श फ्लोर मिल कोटेश्वर रोड निवासी 72 वर्षीय विनय शिवराम आफले को कोरोना होने के कारण सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया था, जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी शनिवार को मौत हो गई। इसके अलावा सबलगढ़ तहसील के बामसौली गांव निवासी 60 वर्षीय चिरोंजीलाल जाटव, मुरैना रोड मेहगांव निवासी 61 वर्षीय सुनीता सक्सेना की शनिवार को इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। इसी तरह, भिंड निवासी 50 वर्षीय वीरेंद्र को 9 नवंबर को, गोहद निवासी 65 वर्षीय रामबाबू अग्रवाल को 12 नवंबर को और मुरैना निवासी 50 वर्षीय कपूरी बाई को 3 नवंबर को कोरोना होने के चलते सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी रविवार को मौत हो गई। उधर, जिले में दोनों दिनों में 145 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं।

