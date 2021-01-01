पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:60 वाहनों से शाम को बाजारों से लिया कचरा, गंदगी फैलाने पर जुर्माना

ग्वालियर6 घंटे पहले
शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था में सुधार को लेकर कचरा कलेक्शन का काम दो पालियों में कराया जा रहा है। सुबह 115 छोटे टिपर और 50 बड़े वाहनों के जरिए डोर-टू-डोर कलेक्शन कराया जा रहा है। साथ ही शाम को 60 वाहनों के जरिए बाजारों से निकलने वाला कचरा एकत्र कराया जा रहा है। शहरी क्षेत्र के तीनों विधानसभा क्षेत्राें में दोपहर बाद 20-20 वाहन रवाना किए जा रहे हैं। मंगलवार को भी लगभग 480 टन कचरा लैंडफिल साइट भेजा गया। वार्ड मॉनीटरों ने अपने क्षेत्रों में घूमकर सफाई का जायजा लिया।

इस दौरान उन्हें जो शिकायतें मिलीं उनका निराकरण कराया गया। निगमायुक्त शिवम वर्मा ने शहर में घूमकर सफाई व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया। महाराज बाड़ा क्षेत्र में विक्टोरिया मार्केट के पीछे शराब दुकान के आस-पास गंदगी दिखाई देने पर जुर्माना लगाया गया। साथ ही एक नाश्ते की दुकान का सामान रोड पर रखा होने तथा गंदगी किए जाने के कारण सामान भी हटवाया गया। मंगलवार को कचरा न उठने या गाड़ी न आने के संबंध में निगम की हेल्प लाइन पर मंगलवार को 55 शिकायतें आईं।

