पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना काल:मास्क न पहनने पर एक ही दिन में 606 लोगों से वसूला 71 हजार रुपए जुर्माना

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डीडवाना ओली। समय: रात 10:10 बजे
  • रात को कर्फ्यू में दिखी कसावट, दिन में बाजाराें में टूटी साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग

सरकार की सख्ती को देखते हुए अब जिला प्रशासन भी मास्क न पहनने वालों से जुर्माना वसूलने के लिए सड़क पर उतर आया है। रविवार शाम 5 बजे के बाद सड़कों पर निकले एसडीएम और कोविड मोबाइल टीमों ने एक ही दिन में 411 लोगों का चालान बनाकर 50 हजार रुपए जुर्माना वसूला। इसी तरह 20 थानों की पुलिस ने 195 चालान बनाए और 21 हजार रुपए जुर्माना वसूला। जबकि शनिवार को मास्क न पहनने पर महज 100 लोगों से जुर्माना वसूला गया था। खास बात ये है कि किसी टीम को कहीं शारीरिक दूरी का उल्लंघन होता नहीं दिखा।

कोविड मोबाइल वैन में तैनात पुलिस और प्रशासनिक अमले ने सिर्फ मास्क न लगाने वाले लोगों के चालान बनाए। शारीरिक दूरी का उल्लंघन के मामले में एक भी चालान नहीं बनाया। सबसे ज्यादा चालान उपनगर ग्वालियर में कार्रवाई के लिए पहुंची कोविड मोबाइल वैन द्वारा बनाए गए। रात 10 बजे के बाद कर्फ्यू में भी कसावट दिखी। पुलिस ने सायरन बजाकर दुकानें बंद कराईं।

हाट बाजार। काजल टॉकीज के पीछे। समय: दोपहर 3 बजे
हाट बाजार। काजल टॉकीज के पीछे। समय: दोपहर 3 बजे

रात 10.05 बजे: शहर के छप्परवाला पुल, नदी गेट से इंदरगंज तक सभी बाजार बंद हो गए थे। हालांकि नई सड़क पर कपड़ों के दो शोरूम और दो रेस्टोरेंट खुले हुए थे। इन पर लोगों की भीड़ हो रही थी। यहां तैनात दो पुलिसकर्मी मूकदर्शक बने हुए थे।
रात 10.20 बजे: महाराज बाड़ा, सराफा, दौलतगंज, कंपू, हजीरा, मुरार और सिटी सेंटर में कर्फ्यू की वजह से इस समय तक दुकानें बंद कर दी गईं थीं। इन स्थानों पर खड़े होने वाले अंडे, चाट एवं दूसरी खाद्य सामग्री बेचने वाले ठेले भी कर्फ्यू शुरू होने से पहले ही घर चले गए थे।

महाराज बाड़ा: शादी की खरीदारी के लिए बड़ी संख्या में लोग पहुंचे। नजरबाग मार्केट, सुभाष मार्केट, गांधी मार्केट, दही मंडी, टोपी बाजार, सराफा बाजार, दौलतगंज में भीड़ से बुरा हाल था। लोग बिना मास्क के ऐसे घूम रहे थे, जैसे कोरोना संक्रमण खत्म हो गया हो।

मुरार: बारादरी, सदर बाजार, सभी संतर जहां कपड़ों, ज्वैलरी, मिठाईयों, और अनाज और बर्तन की दुकानें थीं, वहां लोगों की भीड़ काफी ज्यादा थी। यहां भी लोग बिना मास्क के ही घूमते मिले। दिन में यहां चालान नहीं काटे लेकिन शाम को एसडीएम एचबी शर्मा ने जुर्माना वसूला।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें