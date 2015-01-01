पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:ग्वालियर में 7.9 डिसे रहा तापमान, सीजन की अब तक की सबसे ठंडी सुबह

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
पड़ाव ओवरब्रिज पर सोमवार सुबह ठंड से सन्नाटा

मौसम में लगातार परिवर्तन हो रहा है। सोमवार को इस सीजन की सबसे ठंडी सुबह रही है। तापमान 7.9 डिसे रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। ये सामान्य से 2.7 डिसे कम है, जो इस सीजन में अभी तक सबसे कम है। मौसम साफ रहने से कोहरा नहीं रहा है। समय पर धूप निकलने से लोगों को राहत रही है।

मौसम विभाग के प्रभारी सीके उपाध्याय ने बताया है कि ग्वालियर सहित अंचल का मौसम आने वाले दिनों में तेजी से बदलेगा। मौसम में ठंड लगातार बढ़ेगी। फिलहाल जब तक आसमान साफ रहेगा तापमान गिरने की ही संभावना है। रात से ज्यादा दिन के तापमान में फर्क आएगा। मौसम विभाग की माने तो मौसम को तीन कारण प्रभावित कर रहे हैं। महाराष्ट्र में चक्रवात बन रहा है और अरब सागर में अति कम दवाब का क्षेत्र बना हुआ है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ भी बन रहा है पर अभी उतना मजबूत नहीं है। यही कारण है कि बीते 3 दिन में 5 डिग्री सेल्शियस तक तापमान नीचे आया है। रविवार को अधिकतम तापमान 24.7 रहा था। वो भी सामान्य से लगभग 3 डिसे कम था।

मौसम विभाग की माने तो अभी कोहरा नहीं पड़ेगा। कोहरा दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह में पड़ने की संभावना है। मौसम में लगातार ठंड बढ़ने पर सावधानी बरतने की जरुरत है। विशेषकर बच्चों और बुजुर्ग। बिना गर्म कपड़ों के बाहर न निकलें।

