पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अद्भुत ऑपरेशन:9 साल की साैम्या पियानाे बजाती रही और डाॅक्टराें ने उसके सिर की हड्डी में छेद कर निकाल दिया ट्यूमर

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ब्रेन ट्यूमर के ऑपरेशन के दौरान पियानो बजातीं 9 साल की सौम्या।
  • ग्वालियर में पहली बार बिना बेहोश किए कपाल छेदन पद्धति से किया गया ऑपरेशन

ब्रेन ट्यूमर से जूझ रही 9 साल की साैम्या काे न बेहाेश किया गया और न उसे काेई तकलीफ हुई। वह पियानो बजाती रही और डॉक्टरों ने उसके सिर की हड्डी में छेद कर ट्यूमर निकाल दिया। साैम्या काे इस दाैरान दर्द का अहसास तक नहीं हुआ। एक दिन पहले ग्वालियर के बीआईएमआर हॉस्पिटल में यह ऑपरेशन हुआ। डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक ऑपरेशन नई पद्धति अवेक क्रेनियोटोमी (कपाल छेदन) से किया गया। ग्वालियर में यह अपने तरह का पहला ऑपरेशन है। इसकी फोटोग्राफी भी की गई।

ट्यूमर के कारण दो साल से सौम्या को आते थे मिर्गी के दौरे
बानमोर की रहने वाली सौम्या को ब्रेन ट्यूमर होने के कारण मिर्गी के दौरे आते थे। वह दो साल से परेशानी भुगत रही थी। एमआरआई कराने पर पता चला कि सौम्या के ब्रेन के जिस हिस्से में ट्यूमर है, वह नाजुक है और वहां ओपन सर्जरी करने में जोखिम था।

अगर कोई गड़बड़ी हो जाती तो बच्ची के शरीर काे लकवा मार सकता था। परिजन उसके ऑपरेशन के लिए परेशान हो रहे थे। उन्हें दिल्ली जाने की सलाह दी जा रही थी। इसी बीच वे बीआईएमआर के सीनियर न्यूरोसर्जन डॉ. अभिषेक चौहान से मिले। उन्हाेंने व उनकी टीम ने नई पद्धति अवेक क्रेनियोटोमी के माध्यम से खोपड़ी की हड्डी में छेद बनाकर ट्यूमर निकाल दिया। जब बच्ची का ऑपरेशन चल रहा था तो वह पूरे होश में थी और पियानो बजाती रही। बच्ची को शनिवार को डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया।

क्या है अवेक क्रेनियोटोमी पद्धति
सीनियर न्यूराेसर्जन डॉ. अभिषेक चौहान ने बताया कि अवेक क्रेनियोटोमी पद्धति से ऑपरेशन करने पर मरीज को बेहोश करने की बजाय केवल सर्जरी वाले भाग को सुन्न कर दिया जाता है। ऑपरेशन के दौरान मरीज को कोई दिक्कत तो नहीं है, यह जानने के लिए बच्ची से ऑपरेशन के दौरान पियानो बजाने के लिए कहा और ऑपरेशन के दाैरान स्टाफ भी लगातार उससे बात करता रहा। इस तरह ब्रेन के उपयोगी हिस्से को क्षति पहुंचाए बिना ट्यूमर निकाल दिया गया। अब बच्ची पूरी तरह स्वस्थ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें