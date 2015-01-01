पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साइबर क्राइम:नाबालिग को ब्लैकमेल करने वाला मिलने आया और पकड़ा गया

ग्वालियर11 मिनट पहले
छात्रा को ब्लैकमेल करने वाले आरोपी को हिरासत में लिया गया।
  • फोटो वायरल करने के नाम पर कर रहा था ब्लैकमेल

एक नाबालिग को फोटो वायरल करने के नाम पर ब्लैकमेल करने वाले शातिर मेहताब सिंह निवासी हस्तिनापुर को साइबर सेल पुलिस ने किशोरी के माध्यम से मिलने बुलाया और हिरासत में लिया है। फिलहाल पुलिस इससे पूछताछ कर रही है। आरोपी की तलाश में मोबाइल लोकेशन के आधार पर पुलिस गुजरात भी जा चुकी है लेकिन वहां चकमा देकर वह भाग निकला था।

राज्य सायबर सेल ग्वालियर जोन में एक माह पूर्व मुरैना निवासी 16 वर्षीय छात्रा ने शिकायत की थी कि उसे एक युवक फोटो वायरल करने की धमकी देकर ब्लैकमेल कर रहा है। छात्रा ग्वालियर में रहकर पढ़ाई कर रही थी। शिकायत पर पड़ताल की तो मोबाइल की लोकेशन गुजरात मिली। इस पर राज्य साइबर सेल की टीम ने गुजरात में दबिश दी, लेकिन आरोपी पकड़ा नहीं जा सका। इसके बाद उसने मोबाइल बंद कर लिया। पुलिस उसकी तलाश करती रही। पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी मेहताब सिंह छात्रा के एक पुराने दोस्त के संपर्क में था और उसी के मोबाइल से नंबर और कुछ फोटो निकाले थे।

जाल बिछाकर मिलने बुलाया और पकड़ा आरोपी

गुजरात मे दबिश के 15 दिन बाद आरोपी ने मोबाइल ऑन किया और छात्रा को फोटो वायरल करने की धमकी देने लगा। छात्रा ने राज्य साइबर सेल की टीम से संपर्क किया तो टीम ने उसे आरोपी से मिलने की सलाह दी। इस पर छात्रा ने उससे मिलने की बात कही। आरोपी भी छात्रा से मिलने के लिए तैयार हो गया। जैसे ही बुधवार को आरोपी मिलने आया तो पुलिस ने उसे हिरासत में ले लिया है। सायबर पुलिस ने उसका मोबाइल भी जब्त किया हैपुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी मेहताब सिंह छात्रा के एक पुराने दोस्त के संपर्क में था और उसी के मोबाइल से नंबर और कुछ फोटो निकाले थे।

