पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े दो बदमाश:अवैध पिस्टल और देशी कट्‌टे के साथ दो गिरफ्तार, पेट्रोल पंप लूटने वालों से मिला हुलिया; पूछताछ जारी

ग्वालियर38 मिनट पहले
पुरानी छावनी में 25 जनवरी को पेट्रोल पंप पर लूट के मामले में फुटेज, इसमें गुलाबी टी-शर्ट वाले से मिल रहा एक बदमाश का हुलिया - Dainik Bhaskar
पुरानी छावनी में 25 जनवरी को पेट्रोल पंप पर लूट के मामले में फुटेज, इसमें गुलाबी टी-शर्ट वाले से मिल रहा एक बदमाश का हुलिया
  • पुरानी छावनी पुलिस ने इन बदमाशों बुधवार तड़के गिरफ्तार किया है

शहर की पुरानी छावनी थाना पुलिस ने बुधवार तड़के दो बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस ने इनके पास से एक अवैध पिस्टर और एक देशी कट्‌टा भी बरामद किया। कार्रवाई के दौरान पहले तो बदमाशों ने पुलिस को देखकर भागने की कोशिश की। अंधेर का फायदा उठाकर एक खेत में जा छुपे। इसके बाद पुलिस ने इन्हें घेराबंदी कर पकड़ा। इनमें से एक का हुलिया 25 जनवरी को पुरानी छावनी में पेट्रोल पंप पर लूट करने वाले एक बदमाश से मैच कर रहा है। पुलिस अब इनसे लूट के संबंध में भी पूछताछ कर रही है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, पुरानी छावनी थाना पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि कुछ बदमाश हथियार लेकर आने वाले हैं। यह किसी वारदात को अंजाम दे सकते हैं। इसके बाद एसआई अजय सिंह के नेतृत्व में पुलिस की टीम घेराबंदी करने निकली। निरावली प्वाइंट के पास दो बदमाश पुलिस को आते हुए दिखे। जैसे ही पुलिस इनके सामने पहुंची तो बदमाशों ने दौड़ लगा दी। पुलिस जवानों ने भी उनका पीछा किया, लेकिन हाइवे पर काके का ढाबा के पीछे यह किसी खेत में जाकर छिप गए।

पकड़े गए बदमाशों के नाम भूरा सिंह पुत्र रघुनाथ रियाना और कालिया पुत्र मंगल सिंह यादव है, जो मुरैना के रहने वाले हैं। तलाशी लेने पर इनके पास से एक 32 बोर की पिस्टल, एक 315 बोर का देशी कट्‌टा भी मिला है।

फुटेज से हुलिया मिलाकर कर रहे पूछताछ
जिन दो बदमाशों को पकड़ा गया है उनमें से भूरा का हुलिया 25 जनवरी को निरावली पर परसेड़िया पेट्रोल पंप के मुनीम विनोद पलैया से 2.25 लाख रुपए की लूट करने वालों से मैच कर रहा है। पुलिस इससे अलग से लूट के संबंध में पूछताछ कर रही है। इससे पहले भी धौलपुर के कंचरपुरा से एक बदमाश वीरेन्द्र को पुलिस पकड़कर लाई थी। वह भी अभी पुलिस के पास है।

