  • A Woman Who Has Been Living In The Maiden For One And A Half Years, Shot Herself With A Pistol And Committed Suicide.

महिला ने की आत्महत्या:डेढ़ साल से मायके में रह रही महिला ने पिस्टल से गोली मारकर की खुदकुशी

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

डेढ़ साल से अमलतास कॉलोनी स्थित मायके में रह रही भारती (24) पुत्री राजवीर ने खुद को गोली मारकर खुदकुशी कर ली। भारती की शादी तीन साल पहले ग्वालियर निवासी रिंकू तोमर से हुई थी।

रिंकू फौज में है, उसकी पोस्टिंग बाहर है। रिंकू से उसकी अनबन चल रही थी। भारती ने जिस पिस्टल से गोली मारी, वह अवैध है। वह मोबाइल पर किसी से बात कर रही थी, इसके बाद उसने गोली मारी। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस फोरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट डॉ. अखिलेश भार्गव के साथ पहुंची।

