एक मिनट में वारदात:ग्वालियर में स्टेज पर दूल्हे पर न्योछावर करने गई महिला का गहनों से भरा बैग चोरी

ग्वालियर2 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
फुटेज में आई ये संदेही किशोरी जो बैग ले गई

दूल्हे पर न्योछावर करने गई महिला का गहनों से भरा बैग एक किशोरी चोरी कर ले गई है। घटना पुरानी छावनी एबी रोड पर राज मोहन होटल की है। बैग में 3 लाख के गहने रखे हुए थे। घटना की सूचना सोमवार को पुलिस को दी गई है। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच की। साथ ही होटल से फुटेज निकाले हैं। जिसमे एक लड़की फुटेज में वारदात को अंजाम देती दिख रही है। सिर्फ एक मिनट में वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया है।

यूपी के आगरा निवासी एडवोकेट 60 वर्षीय सुरेंद्र सिंह सिकरवार के रिश्तेदार ग्वालियर के थाटीपुर में रहते हैं। रिश्तेदार के बेटे का लगुन फलदान का कार्यक्रम रविवार को पुरानी छावनी एबी रोड स्थित राज मोहन होटल में था। जिसमें सुरेन्द अपनी पत्नी दीपा के साथ आए थे। दीपा शिक्षा विभाग से रिटायर्ड हैं। शाम 5 बजे लगुन का कार्यक्रम चल रहा था, तभी 5.14 बजे दीपा को किसी ने स्टेज की तरफ दूल्हे पर न्योछावर के लिए बुलाया था। अभी वो उठकर गईं और कुछ देर बाद लौटकर आई तो देखा कुर्सी से उनका गहनों से भरा हैंड बैग गायब था। पहले लगा कोई भूल से उठा ले गया है। आसपास तलाश करने पर नहीं मिला तो अहसास हुआ कि बैग चोरी हो चुका है। इसके वाद सोमवार को कार्यक्रम निपटाने के बाद सुरेंद्र पुरानी छावनी थाना पहुंचे हैं।

फुटेज में दिखी लड़की

जब पुलिस ने होटल में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाले तो स्टेज के सामने वाले कमरे में एक 14 से 15 साल की लड़की महिला के पीछे कुर्सी पर बैठी दिख रही है। जैसे ही महिला स्टेज की तरफ गई। लड़की आई और बैग उठाकर ले गई। सिर्फ 1 मिनट में पूरी वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया है। अभी तक कोरोना के चलते शादियां गार्डन में बंद थी पर अब छूट मिलने के साथ शादियां शुरू होते ही चोरियां भी शुरू हो गईं हैं। ये चोरी मैरिज गार्डन या होटल में सीजन की पहली चोरी है।

