पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नशा बना रहा अपराधी:पड़ोसी महिला के घर में घुसा नशेड़ी, मारपीट कर लूट ले गया 12 हजार रुपए और मोबाइल

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • उपनगर ग्वालियर के मैदाई मोहल्ले की घटना

स्मैक और शराब का नशा करने के आदी एक युवक ने अपनी पड़ोसी महिला के घर में घुसकर चाकू की नोंक पर लूट की। पहले उसने अपने घर में रुपए मांगे, जब घरवालों ने रुपए नहीं दिए तो पड़ोसी महिला के घर में जबरन घुस गया और उसकी मारपीट कर 12 हजार रुपए व मोबाइल लूट ले गया। यह घटना उपनगर ग्वालियर की है। ग्वालियर थाना पुलिस ने लूट का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी अभी नहीं पकड़ा जा सका है। इससे एक दिन पहले उपनगर ग्वालियर स्थित राय कॉलोनी में ही एक नशेड़ी ने अपनी मां पर हंसिये से जानलेवा हमला कर दिया था। बीते 48 घंटे में इस तरह की तीन वारदात हो चुकी हैं, जिसकी वजह नशा निकला।

ग्वालियर थाना प्रभारी दीपक सिंह यादव ने बताया कि उपनगर ग्वालियर स्थित मैदाई मोहल्ले की रहने वाली सुषमा पत्नी पूरन सिंह(35) शनिवार रात करीब 11 बजे खाना खाकर अपने कमरे में टीवी देख रही थी। उनके पति किसी काम से परिचित के यहां गए थे। वह घर में अकेली थी। तभी अचानक दरवाजा खुलने की आवाज आई। वह बाहर गईं तो पड़ोस में रहने वाले अन्नू जाटव(28) ने चाकू अड़ा दिया। उनके हाथ में जो मोबाइल था, उसे छीनने लगा।

सुषमा ने विरोध किया तो उसने धक्का दिया और जमीन पर पटक दिया। उनकी मारपीट कर अलमारी में रखे 12 हजार रुपए, मोबाइल लूट ले गया। आरोपी के भागने के बाद सुषमा ने घर से बाहर निकलकर मदद के लिए शोर मचाया। पड़ोसी भी यहां आ गए। सुषमा के चोट लगी थी तो उसके पति को कॉल किया। पुलिस ने लूट का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

पत्नी ने शराब पीकर आने से टोका तो पति ने किया हमला
शहर में इस तरह की यह तीसरी घटना है, जिसमें नशेड़ियों ने हमला और लूट की। शुक्रवार रात को राय कॉलोनी निवासी 65 वर्षीय वृद्धा मुन्नी देवी पर उसके ही बेटे बृजकिशोर (32) ने हंसिये से शरीर पर 17 वार किए। अभी वह अस्पताल में ही भर्ती हैं, जबकि उनका बेटा जेल में है। आरोपी नशा करने का आदी है। उधर सिरोल स्थित फूटी कॉलोनी का रहने वाला राजेश बाथम शराब और स्मैक का नशा करने का आदी है। उसकी पत्नी शारदा काम कर पूरा परिवार चलाती है। राजेश शनिवार रात को नशे में अपने घर आया। जब उसकी पत्नी ने टोका और घर से बाहर जाने को कहा तो वह मारपीट पर उतारू हो गया। उसने पत्थर उठाकर महिला के सिर में मार दिया। पड़ोसी महिलाओं ने उसे बचाया और अस्पताल ले गई। रात में पुलिस यहां पहुंची और महिला से घटना की जानकारी ली। महिला का पति घर पर नहीं मिला।

3 महीने, 4 हत्या, 19 आत्महत्या और 6 लूट की वजह नशा
तीन महीने में नशे के कारण 4 हत्या, 19 आत्महत्या और 6 लूट हुईं। इनमें आरोपी नशेड़ी निकले। किसी ने नशे की लत पूरी करने लूट की तो किसी ने नशे में हत्या कर दी और किसी ने नशे में खुदकुशी ही कर ली। नशा इतना हावी हो चुका है कि अब नशे के लिए लोग अपनों पर भी हमला करने से नहीं चूक रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें