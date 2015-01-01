पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बंद हाेने जा रही छाेटी रेल:हेरिटेज सिटी ट्रेन के रूप में चलाने की तैयारी प्रशासन कराएगा फिजिबिलिटी सर्वे, रेलवे भी मदद देने के लिए तैयार

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • इंडियन रेलवे स्टेशन डवलपमेंट कार्पोरेशन नगर निगम काे ट्रेन अाैर ट्रैक साैंपने काे तैयार

जल्द बंद हाेने जा रही छोटी रेल को हेरिटेज सिटी ट्रेन के रूप में संचालित करने की कवायद फिर शुरू हाे गई है। शुक्रवार को इंडियन रेलवे स्टेशन डवलपमेंट कार्पोरेशन लिमिटेड, नगर निगम और स्मार्टसिटी के अफसराें में इस बात काे लेकर सहमति बनी। कलेक्टर काैशलेंद्र विक्रम सिंह ने इसके लिए फिजिबिलिटी सर्वे कराने का निर्णय लिया है। रेलवे कार्पाेरेशन के अफसर छाेटी रेल, ट्रैक व अन्य संसाधनाें काे नगर निगम या स्मार्ट सिटी को सौंपने के लिए तैयार भी हाे गए हैं।

ग्वालियर स्टेशन के विकास के लिए बालभवन में एकसाथ बैठे अफसराें ने बजरिया की दुकानों को तोड़कर दुकानदारों का पुनर्वास और स्टेशन के बाहर तानसेन रोड व बजरिया की सड़क को 30-30 मीटर चौड़ा करने का निर्णय भी लिया गया। बैठक में रेलवे कार्पोरेशन के जीएम (सिविल) बीवी सूद, कलेक्टर काैशलेंद्र विक्रम सिंह, निगम आयुक्त संदीप माकिन व अन्य अफसर शरीक हुए।

अधिकारियों ने कहा- रेलवे करेगा पूरी मदद
रेलवे के अधिकारियों ने जिला प्रशासन और नगर निगम के अफसराें से कहा कि ग्वालियर हेरिटेज शहर है और यहां काफी पर्यटक आते हैं। छोटी ट्रेन बंद हो रही है। ऐसी स्थिति में इस रेल और इससे जुड़े संसाधनों का उपयोग कर हेरिटेज शहर को और आकर्षक बनाया जा सकता है। इसके लिए रेलवे पूरी मदद करेगा।

यह होगा फायदा
ग्वालियर को यूनेस्को ने विश्व हेरिटेज सिटी की सूची में शामिल किया है। यदि छोटी रेल के ट्रैक पर हेरिटेज ट्रेन का संचालन किया जाता है ताे यह पर्यटकों को अाकर्षित करेगी। साथ ही इसको सिटी ट्रैफिक के लिए स्टेशन से मोतीझील या बानमोर तक चलाने से शहर में ट्रैफिक जाम की समस्या से भी निजात मिलेगी।

23 हेक्टेयर जमीन पर एयरपोर्ट के तर्ज पर होगा विकास
ग्वालियर | रेलवे स्टेशन के विकास को लेकर आयोजित बैठक में ज्वाइंट सॉल्यूशन प्राइवेट लिमिटेड गुड़गांव के आर्किटेक्ट विक्रम भारद्वाज व आईआरएसडीसी दिल्ली की प्रोमिला राय व वीबी सूद सीएएम ने कहा स्टेशन का 23 हेक्टेयर जमीन पर एयरपोर्ट की तर्ज पर विकास किया जाएगा। पूरे स्टेशन को कवर्ड किया जाएगा व हेरिटेज भवन को वर्तमान स्वरूप में ही सहेजकर उसके आसपास अत्याधुनिक सौंदर्यीकरण किया जाएगा। शॉपिंग कॉम्पलेक्स, यात्रियों के लिए अलग लाउंज व फूड कोर्ट व आधुनिक पार्किंग भी बनाए जाएंगे। स्टेशन के विकास की ड्राइंग तैयार कर दी गई है और उक्त कार्य की आरएफपी 31 दिसंबर 2020 को जारी की जाएगी। कलेक्टर ने स्टेशन के विकास के लिए अलग समिति बनाए जाने का भी भरोसा रेल अधिकारियों को दिया।

भास्कर ने उठाया था मुद्दा- दो वर्ष में ऐसे आगे बढ़ा मामला
दैनिक भास्कर ने 6 अगस्त 2018 काे छोटी रेल के ट्रैक को शहर की यातायात समस्या के समाधान के लिए सिटी ट्रेन के रूप में संचालित करने का आइडिया प्रकाशित किया था। इस पर रेलवे बोर्ड के तत्कालीन चेयरमैन अश्विनी लोहानी ने रेलवे के झांसी मंडल के अधिकारियों को प्रस्ताव बनाने के निर्देश दिए थे। तब मंडल के अधिकारियों ने छोटी रेल के ट्रैक पर सिटी ट्रेन के संचालन को रेलवे के लिए घाटे का सौदा बताया था। प्रस्ताव में यह सुझाव भी दिया गया था कि राज्य सरकार यदि संचालन खर्च की जिम्मेदारी ले तो रेलवे मदद कर सकता है।

