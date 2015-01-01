पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक अदालत:शादी के 20 साल बाद झगड़े के कारण अलग हुए पति-पत्नी में सुलह, साथ रहेंगे

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
लोक अदालत में लोगों की समस्याओं का निराकरण करते अधिकारी।
  • एक करोड़ 60 लाख 88 हजार रुपए का अतिरिक्त क्षतिधन दिलाया

कोरोना काल में आयोजित पहली लोक अदालत के परिणाम सकारात्मक रहे। एक तरफ कुटुंब न्यायालय में 20 साल साथ रहने के बाद दो साल से अलग रह रहे पति-पत्नी के विवाद का पटाक्षेप हो गया तो डबरा न्यायालय में 28 साल से लंबित मारपीट और गाली-गलौज करने के मामले में दोनों पक्षों के बीच राजीनामा हुआ, जिसके बाद मामले को निराकृत कर दिया गया।

कुटुंब न्यायालय का प्रकरण इस मायने में भी खास रहा कि प्रधान न्यायाधीश उमेश कुमार गुप्ता का जिला न्यायाधीश रतलाम के पद पर स्थानांतरण हो गया है। बतौर कुटुंब न्यायाधीश, शनिवार को ग्वालियर में उनके कार्यकाल का आखिरी दिन था। लोक अदालत में विशेषकर मोटर दुर्घटना क्लेम प्रकरणों में पीड़ित पक्षकारों को लगभग एक करोड़ 60 लाख 88 हजार रुपए का अतिरिक्त क्षतिधन दिलाया गया। जिला न्यायालय में आयोजित लोक अदालत में कुल 621 प्रकरणों का निराकरण हुआ, जिसमें 8.18 करोड़ की राशि अवार्ड की गई। साथ ही प्री-लिटिगेशन(बैंक, निगम व अन्य) के कुल 2801 प्रकरणों में 2.20 करोड़ की राशि अवार्ड की गई।

समझौते के बाद फिर हो गया था विवाद
साधना की शादी माधौगंज निवासी मुकेश साहू ने वर्ष 5 फरवरी 1998 को हुई थी। 10 मार्च 2018 को महिला पुलिस थाना में घरेलू हिंसा की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। हालांकि, शिकायत के बाद दोनों में राजीनामा हो गया था लेकिन चंद दिनों बाद स्थिति और बिगड़ी जिसके बाद पीड़िता ने कुटुम्ब न्यायालय में भरण पोषण के लिए आवेदन प्रस्तुत किया। प्रधान न्यायाधीश उमेश कुमार गुप्ता ने दोनों पक्षों को समझाया। उनकी समझाइश के बाद दोनों ने आपसी समहति से प्रकरण में राजीनामा करने पर सहमति जताई।

ग्वालियर बेंच में निराकृत प्रकरणों का प्रतिशत रहा सबसे ज्यादा
मप्र हाई कोर्ट की ग्वालियर बेंच में निराकृत प्रकरणों का प्रतिशत सबसे ज्यादा रहा। यहां 243 प्रकरणों का निराकरण हुआ, लगभग 270 प्रकरण समझौते के लिए नियत थे। प्रिंसिपल सीट जबलपुर बेंच में साढ़े पांच सौ प्रकरण समझौते के लिए लिस्ट किए थे, जिसमें से 256 और इंदौर में लगभग 160 प्रकरणों में से 91 ही निराकृत हो सके।

