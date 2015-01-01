पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • After 234 Days, The Sanctum Sanctorum Of The Achleshwar Temple In Gwalior Opened To Shiva Devotees.

शिवभक्तों के लिए अच्छी खबर:ग्वालियर के अचलेश्वर मंदिर का गर्भ गृह आठ माह बाद भक्तों के लिए खुला

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
शहर के सबसे प्रमुख शिव मंदिर, अचलेश्वर मंदिर का गर्भ गृह करीब आठ माह बाद दीपावली के दिन यानी शनिवार से शिव भक्तों के लिए खोल दिया गया है। 19 मार्च से मंदिर के गर्भ गृह को निर्माण कार्य के चलते बंद कर दिया गया था। अब जाकर गर्भ गृह तैयार हुआ है। मंदिर का काम अभी जारी है।

राजस्थान के मकराना के सफेद पत्थर से पूरा मंदिर बन रहा है। ग्वालियर शहर के लश्कर सर्कल स्थित अचलेश्वर मंदिर में लोगों की आस्था है। एक मात्र ये मंदिर ही है, जो बीच सड़क पर है। मंदिर के गर्भ गृह के निर्माण का कार्य मार्च महीने में शुरू हुआ था। पूरे मंदिर के निर्माण में 3 करोड़ 11 लाख रुपए खर्च होने हैं। 19 मार्च को मंदिर के गर्भ गृह को भक्तों के लिए बन्द कर दिया गया था। इसके बाद कोरोना महामारी ने दस्तक दे दी। इस कारण कई दिन काम बंद रहा। अनलॉक होते ही काम शुरू हुआ। अब जाकर मंदिर का गर्भ गृह तैयार हुआ है, इसलिए दीपावली की शुभ घड़ी में अचलेश्वर का गर्भ गृह को भक्तों के लिए खोल दिया है। शनिवार को भक्तों ने मंदिर पहुंचकर शिवलिंग के दर्शन किए हैं।

राजस्थान के मकराना का पत्थर लगा

मंदिर में राजस्थान के मकराना से आया सफेद पत्थर लगा है। ये पत्थर संगमरमर की तरह लगता है, लेकिन होता पत्थर है, जिससे मंदिर को मजबूती और सुंदरता दोनों मिलती है।

