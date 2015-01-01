पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

17 को फिर किया जाएगा आरक्षण में फेरबदल:नगर निगम सहित 7 नगरीय निकायों में वार्ड आरक्षण पर 9 महीने बाद आपत्ति

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
नौ महीने बाद नगरीय विकास एवं आवास विभाग ने वार्ड आरक्षण के तरीके पर आपत्ति दर्ज कराई है। विभाग का मानना है कि अनुसूचित जाति के वार्ड आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया जिस वार्ड में इनकी आबादी का प्रतिशत अधिक हो, उस आधार पर की जानी चाहिए। उल्लेखनीय है कि 29 जनवरी 2020 को जिले के सात निकाय में वार्ड आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया पूरी की गई थी। तब आधार आरक्षित वर्ग की जनसंख्या को रखा गया था। विभाग की आपत्ति के बाद अब नए सिरे से 17 नवंबर को फिर आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया होगी। इससे दूसरे वार्डों के आरक्षण में भी बदलाव हो सकता है।

जिले की 7 में से पांच निकाय में हुए वार्ड आरक्षण को नगरीय विकास एवं आवास विभाग के उप सचिव राजीव निगम द्वारा ठीक माना गया है।

39 वार्ड में हुआ था फेरबदल
29 जनवरी को नगर निगम क्षेत्र में वर्ष 2014 के आरक्षण के आधार पर कुल 39 वार्ड में बदलाव हुआ था, तब अनुसूचित जाति के 11, जनजाति के 1, पिछड़ा वर्ग के 17 तथा अनारक्षित श्रेणी में 33 वार्ड रखे गए थे। अनुसूचित जाति के महिला वार्ड बदले गए थे।

