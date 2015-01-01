पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:दीपावली के बाद बढ़ेगी सर्दी कल बूंदाबांदी के आसार

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
पंजाब के ऊपर चक्रवाती घेरा बनने से अगले 48 घंटे में मौसम में बदलाव आएगा। इस कारण उत्तरी राजस्थान के ऊपर अगले 24 घंटे में प्रेरित चक्रवात बनने की संभावना है। इससे ग्वालियर-चंबल संभाग के कुछ क्षेत्रों में रविवार को बूंदाबांदी हो सकती है। साथ ही कोहरा भी अपना असर दिखाना शुरू कर देगा। अभी केवल धुंध छा रही है। लेकिन बूंदाबांदी के बाद वातावरण में नमी बढ़ेगी, जिससे हल्का कोहरा सुबह के समय छाना शुरू हो जाएगा। मौसम विभाग के अनुशासन अभी दो दिन रात के तापमान में बढ़ोत्तरी की संभावना है।

रात के तापमान में मामूली बढ़त, दिन का स्थिर
पश्चिमी विक्षोभ अफगानिस्तान के ऊपर सक्रिय है। इससे उत्तर की बजाय उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवा आ रही है। इस कारण रात का तापमान बढ़त के साथ दर्ज हुआ है। सुबह दृश्यता 2 किमी रही। धुंध के चलते 9 बजे के बाद धूप ने असर दिखाना शुरू किया। अधिकतम तापमान 30.3 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 0.4 डिग्री अधिक रहा। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 0.1 डिग्री बढ़त के साथ 11.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 0.7 डिग्री कम रहा।

