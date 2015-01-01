पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  After Plasma Installation, 31 Hospitals In 3 Hospitals Have Failed, 6 Hospitals Have Not Recorded

कोविड 19 संक्रमण:प्लाज्मा लगने के बाद 3 अस्पतालाें में 31 ने दम ताेड़ा, 6 अस्पतालाें का रिकाॅॅर्ड नहीं

ग्वालियर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटिया प्लाज्मा का बैग

कोरोना संक्रमण से अभी तक जिले में 278 लोगों की मौत हाे चुकी है। इनमें से 31 माैतें प्लाज्मा चढ़ाने के बाद हुईं। जेएएच के सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल सहित तीन अस्पतालों में ये मौतें हुईं। दैनिक भास्कर ने इन मौतों की पड़ताल की तो पता चला कि सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल में सबसे अधिक 24 ऐसे मरीज थे, जाे प्लाज्मा लगने के बाद भी नहीं बचे। यहां कुल 53 मरीजाें काे प्लाज्मा थैरेपी दी गई थी।

इसी तरह केडीजे हॉस्पिटल में अभी तक 47 मरीजाें काे प्लाज्मा चढ़ाया गया है। इनमें से छह ने दम ताेड़ दिया। जबकि सिम्स हाॅस्पिटल में महज सात मरीजाें काे प्लाज्मा थैरेपी देने की जानकारी प्रबंधन ने दी है। इसमें से एक मरीज की माैत हो गई।

गाैरतलब है कि तीन ब्लड बैंक में कोरोना से ठीक हो चुके 201 लोगों ने प्लाज्मा डोनेट किया। इससे 399 यूनिट प्लाज्मा तैयार किया गया। इसमें से 398 यूनिट प्लाज्मा सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल सहित शहर के निजी अस्पतालों में भर्ती मरीजों को चढ़ाने के लिए जारी किया गया था। अजय शंकर त्यागी गिरोह ने कुबूल किया है कि उन्होंने 150 से अधिक यूनिट प्लाज्मा बनाकर सप्लाई किया।

बीआईएमआर और अपाेलाे सहित छह अस्पतालाें में कितनाें काे प्लाज्मा दिए और कितने मरीजाें की माैत, रिकाॅर्ड नहीं

शहर में प्लाज्मा थैरेपी 10 से अधिक अस्पतालाें में काेराेना संक्रमिताें काे दी गई। घटिया प्लाज्मा चढ़ाने से दतिया के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कारोबारी मनोज कुमार गुप्ता की मौत के बाद हो रहे खुलासों के बाद भी ये जानकारी सामने नहीं आ सकी है कि शहर में कुल कितने ऐसे मरीजों की मौत हुई, जिन्हें प्लाज्मा चढ़ाए गए।

दैनिक भास्कर के पूछने पर भी बीआईएमआर और अपोलो अस्पताल ने इस बारे में जानकारी नहीं दी। इसी तरह परिवार हाॅस्पिटल, एमके हाॅस्पिटल, न्यू लाइफ हाॅस्पिटल और लाेटस हाॅस्पिटल सहित अन्य अस्पतालाें में कितने मरीजाें काे प्लाज्मा चढ़ाए गए। ये जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी है।

निजी हाेटल में बने काेविड सेंटराें में हुईं मौतें

कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज शहर के विभिन्न अस्पतालों के साथ होटलों में बनाए गए कोविड सेंटरों में भर्ती रहे। इनमें कुछ की मौत भी हुई, लेकिन अभी तक ये सामने नहीं आ सका है कि मरने वाले कितने मरीजाें काे प्लाज्मा दिया गया था?

ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर से पूछा- कितने ब्लड बैंक का किया निरीक्षण

कोरोना काल में ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर ने किसी ब्लड बैंक या मेडिकल स्टोर का निरीक्षण नहीं किया। यही वजह है कि ब्लड बैंकों में प्लाज्मा का रैकेट तेजी से पनपा। अब सीएमएचओ डॉ. मनीष शर्मा ने ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर को पत्र लिखकर पूछा है कि अप्रैल से अबतक उन्होंने कितने ब्लड बैंकों का निरीक्षण किया और क्या कार्रवाई की?

सभी जिलों से प्लाज्मा चढ़ने की मांगी जानकारी

माना जा रहा है कि अजय शंकर त्यागी रैकेट ने ग्वालियर के साथ अन्य जिलों में भी प्लाज्मा सप्लाई किया है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. मनीष शर्मा ने बताया कि अंचल के सभी जिलों के सीएमएचओ को पत्र लिखकर कहा गया है कि वह कोविड मरीजों को चढ़ाए गए प्लाज्मा के बारे में जानकारी भेजें।

पांच मरीजाें के परिजन बाेले- हमें काेई शक नहीं

सीएमएचओ कार्यालय के रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार 17 काेरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की निजी अस्पतालों में इलाज के दौरान मौत हुई है। इनमें से 11 काे प्लाज्मा दिया गया था। इनमें से छह मरीजाें के परिजन संजीव पाराशर, रेखा, राहुल अग्रवाल, देवीकांत श्रीवास्तव और उत्कर्ष उपाध्याय ने दैनिक भास्कर से कहा कि वह अपने सामने प्लाज्मा निकलवाकर लाए थे। उन्हें गड़बड़ी का शक नहीं है।

