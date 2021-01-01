पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चंबल में फिर दहशत की दस्तक:डॉक्टर के अपहरण के बाद काफी समय से खामोश चंबल के बीहड़ फिर गूंज उठे

ग्वालियर23 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो- चंबल की बीहड़ में एक बार फिर हलचल हुई है - Dainik Bhaskar
  • मध्य प्रदेश और राजस्थान का हो सकता है नया गिरोह
  • आईजी बोले पता लगा रहे हैं कौनसा गैंग है

लंबे समय से खामोश चंबल के बीहड़ एक बार फिर डकैतों की आवाज से गूंज उठे हैं। झांसी के व्यापारिक घराने और चर्चित डॉक्टर को अपहरण करने के बाद चंबल के जंगल में मुरैना के पास रखा गया था। इस अपहरण के बाद माना जा रहा है कि एक बार फिर चंबल में दहशत की दस्तक हो गई है। अभी चंबल में कोई लिस्टेट गैंग सक्रिय नहीं है, लेकिन यहां की मिट्‌टी और पानी में डकैत तेजी से पनपते हैं। अब यह नया गैंग किसका है यह पुलिस के लिए भी पहेली बना हुआ है। पर माना जा रहा है कि चंबल के बीहड़ में आने वाले दिन में फिर से बंदूक की गूंज सुनाई दे सकती है। पुलिस अफसरों की माने तो यह ग्वालियर-चंबल के लोगों और यहां के व्यापार के लिए अच्छा संकेत नहीं है।

क्या हुआ सीएम के दावे का

विधानसभा उपचुनाव के समय जब सीएम शिवराज सिंह मुरैना दौरे पर थे और केन्द्रीय मंत्री नरेन्द्र सिंह तोमर साथ थे तब उन्होंने दावा किया था कि वह चंबल अब व्यापारिक और उद्योग के नाम से जाना जाएगा। डकैतों के 100 फीसदी सफाए का दावा किया था, लेकिन समय–समय पर चंबल की जमीन डकैतों को जन्म देने के साथ पालती पोषती रही हैं। मौजूद पुलिस अधिकारियों की नीरसता के चलते फिर एक नया गैंग यहां पैदा गया है।

कहीं वापस पैर न जमा ले अपहरण उद्योग

90 के दशक में ग्वालियर-चंबल के बीहड़ का नाम अपहरण उद्योग के लिए चर्चित था। तब यहां कई कुख्यात डकैत गिरोह सक्रिय थे। जिनमें दयाराम-रामबाबू गड़रिया गिरोह, राजेन्द्र गुर्जर उर्फ गट्‌टा गिरोह, हजरत रावत गिरोह, प्रताप गड़रिया गिरोह, कल्ली गुर्जर, राजस्थान के धौलपुर का राजेन्द्र सेरोन, जगजीवन परिहार और निर्भय सिंह गुर्जर गिरोह सहित अन्य कई गिरोह सक्रिय थे। इनका काम ही ग्वालियर और चंबल के जिलो में आने वाले व्यापारी, डॉक्टर, इंजीनियरों का अपहरण कर करोड़ों रुपए फिरौती के रूप में वसूल करना होता था।

कौन है यह नया डकैत गिरोह

बीते 4 से 5 साल से खामोश चंबल के बीहड़ में झांसी के डॉक्टर के अपहरण और दो करोड़ की फिरौती की बात से एक बार फिर हलचल मची है। अब अफसर यह पता लगाने में जुट गए हैं कि यह नया गिरोह कौनसा पनप गया है। संदेह है कि यह नया गिरोह धौलपुर राजस्थान, मुरैना एमपी और ग्वालियर के डकैतों का हो सकता है। आईजी चंबल मनोज शर्मा ने टीमों को अलर्ट कर दिया है। साथ ही इस नए गिरोह के संबंध में पता लगाने के लिए कहा है। हाल ही में 1 दिसंबर को शिवपुरी के कोलारस में 80 हजार का इनामी डकैती बैजू गुर्जर पकड़ा जा चुका है।

अपहरण का तरीका बेहत खतरनाक

जिस तरह से झांसी के डॉक्टर का अपहरण किया गया है उससे यह तो साफ है कि यह गिरोह बेहद शातिर है। इलाज के नाम पर डॉक्टर को बुलाया और हथियार अड़ाकर अपहरण कर ले गए। बदमाशों की संख्या 3 बताई है। सभी के पास हथियार थे।

गृह मंत्रालय ने किया अलर्ट

झांसी के डॉक्टर का अपहरण और चंबल के बीहड़ में मिलने के बाद मध्य प्रदेश के गृह मंत्रालय में बैठे अफसर भी हिल गए हैं। तत्काल इस मामले में आईजी चंबल से जानकारी मांगी है। यह कौनसा गैंग है और क्या इस मामले में फिरौती हुई है या नहीं यह भी डिटेल मांगी गई है। क्योंकि अभी हाल ही में जहरीली शर्मा से दो दर्जन से अधिक लोगों की मौत होने के कारण वैसे ही मुरैना चर्चा में बना हुआ है।

गैंग का पता लगा रहे हैं

झांसी के डॉक्टर का अपहरण हुआ था। मुरैना में उन्हें मुक्त कराया गया है। उनका अपहरण करने वाले कौन लोग है। यह अभी साफ नहीं हो सका है। अभी बाहर हूं, लेकिन एसपी मुरैना को पूरी पड़ताल के लिए बोला है। जल्द गैंग का भी खुलासा हो जाएगा।

मनोज शर्मा, आईजी चंबल जोन

