लापरवाही का आरोप:दो दिन में दो नवजात की मौत के बाद कमलाराजा अस्पताल प्रबंधन सवालों के घेरे में, सफाई में कहा- कोई लापरवाही नहीं हुई

ग्वालियर9 मिनट पहले
कमलाराजा अस्पताल में घटनाक्रम को लेकर परिजन को जानकारी दी गई।

कमलाराजा अस्पताल में बीते दो दिन में हुई दो नवजात शिशुओं की मौत के बाद अस्पताल प्रबंधन सवालों के घेरे में आता दिख रहा है। एक मामले में परिजनों ने डॉक्टरों पर ऑपरेशन करने में देरी का आरोप लगाया, जिस कारण बच्चे की गर्भ में ही मौत हो गई। वहीं, दूसरे मामले में परिजनों ने आरोप लगाया कि डॉक्टरों की लापरवाही के चलते नवजात के सिर पर घाव हो गया था। इसका पता तब चला जब बच्चे को दफनाने से पहले नहलाया गया।

हालांकि, अस्पताल प्रबंधन के अनुसार, दोनों बच्चों की मौत पेट में गंदा पानी जाने के कारण हुई है। इलाज में किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही नहीं बरती गई। इसमें से दीपा तोमर के मामले में कंपू पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है। यहां बता दें कि दोनों महिलाओं की पहली डिलीवरी थी।

हमारे बाद में आईं प्रसूताओं का पहला ऑपरेशन किया

दीपा राठौर निवासी लहार को उनकी मां सरस्वती तोमर ने गुरुवार रात आठ बजे भर्ती कराया। दीपा की मां ने बताया, सुबह पांच बजे के लगभग बेटी को ऑपरेशन थियेटर लाया गया। ऑपरेशन का सारा सामान लाकर दे दिया लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने ऑपरेशन नहीं किया। बल्कि हमारे बाद जो दो और प्रसूताएं पहुंची थी। उन्हें पहले देखा। बाद में बताया कि बेटी की नॉर्मल डिलीवरी हुई, लेकिन बच्चा गर्भ में ही मर गया। यदि डॉक्टर ने समय रहते ऑपरेशन किया होता तो बच्चा बच सकता था।

बच्चे को दफना दिया, इसलिए पुलिस ने कार्रवाई नहीं की

बुधवार रात को 12 बजे के लगभग मुस्कान निवासी पुरानी छावनी को उसके परिजनों ने केआरएच में भर्ती कराया। गुरुवार सुबह साढ़े पांच बजे के लगभग मुस्कान ने बच्चे को जन्म दिया, लेकिन शाम को चार बजे के लगभग बच्चे की मौत हो गई। अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने बाद में परिजनों को बच्चे का शव सुपुर्द कर दिया। दफनाने से पहले जब बच्चे को नहलाया गया, तब परिजनों की नजर उसके सिर के घाव पर गई। परिजनों का आरोप है कि ऑपरेशन थियेटर में स्टॉफ की लापरवाही के चलते बच्चे के सिर में कैची के लगने से घाव हो गया। चूंकि, बच्चे का शव दफना दिया गया। इस कारण पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करने में असमर्थता जताई।

