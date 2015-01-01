पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान सम्मेलन का आयोजन:सम्मेलन में आज कृषि कानून के फायदे गिनाएंगे कृषि मंत्री तोमर, सिंधिया भी आएंगे

ग्वालियर20 मिनट पहले
कार्यक्रम स्थल का निरीक्षण करते मंत्री भारत सिंह कुशवाह व अन्य।

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के बीच इन कानूनों के फायदे गिनाने के लिए भाजपा बुधवार को फूलबाग मैदान में किसान सम्मेलन का आयोजन करेगी। सम्मेलन में ग्वालियर के साथ अंचल से भी किसान आएंगे। इन्हें केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर कृषि कानून के लाभ बताएंगे।

कार्यक्रम दोपहर 1 बजे से होगा। श्री तोमर के साथ राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया बुधवार को सुबह 11.30 बजे विशेष विमान से ग्वालियर आएंगे।

दोनों नेता किसान सम्मेलन के बाद विशेष विमान से दिल्ली रवाना होंगे। प्रदेश के उद्यानिकी एवं खाद्य प्रसंस्करण राज्य मंत्री (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) भारत सिंह कुशवाह ने मंगलवार को आयोजन स्थल पर तैयारियों का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने कहा कि कार्यक्रम में आने वाले किसानों के लिए भोजन की व्यवस्था रखी जाएगी, ताकि किसी को कोई परेशानी न हो।

अधिकारियों को पार्किंग, सुरक्षा समेत सभी व्यवस्थाएं करने के निर्देश दिए। इस मौके पर उन्होंने पत्रकारों से चर्चा करते हुए कहा- कांग्रेस और दूसरी विपक्षी पार्टियां किसानों को इन कृषि कानूनों पर भ्रमित कर रही हैं। इसलिए अब किसानों को इन कानूनों के फायदे गिनाए जाएंगे।

इन स्थानों पर खड़े किए जाएंगे किसानों के वाहन

ग्वालियर जिले के किसानों के लिए बसंत विहार रोड पर पार्किंग की व्यवस्था की गई है। {शिवपुरी जिले से आने वाले किसानों के लिए रंगमहल गार्डन और संगम वाटिका में पार्किंग रहेगी। {भिंड, मुरैना और दतिया से आने वो किसान अपने वाहन मेला ग्राउंड में लगा सकेंगे।

यहां से आगे इन्हें पैदल या अन्य वाहन से ही जाना होगा। सुरक्षा में रहेंगे 500 जवान: इस दौरान सुरक्षा और ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था संभालने के लिए 500 जवान तैनात रहेंगे। चार सीएसपी, छह टीआई और अन्य पुलिस अफसरों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

