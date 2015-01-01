पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खुद चला गया, गम दे गया:चंदन नगर में मोबाइल न दिलाने से नाराज 7वीं के छात्र ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान

ग्वालियर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मौत को गले लगाने वाला गौरव सिंह जादौन

मोबाइल की मांग पूरी नहीं होने से नाराज सातवीं के छात्र ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी है। घटना चंदन नगर ग्वालियर में सोमवार रात की है। छात्र के पिता टैक्सी चालक हैं। वह बाद में मोबाइल लेने की कह रहे थे पर तब तक छात्र ने यह कदम उठा लिया। शव का मंगलवार सुबह पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया है। पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है।

उपनगर ग्वालियर के चंदन नगर निवासी किशनपाल सिंह जादौन टैक्सी चालक हैं। उनका बेटा 15 वर्षीय गौरव सिंह जादौन, सातवीं का छात्र है। सोमवार रात उसने कमरे में जाकर फांसी लगा ली। कुछ देर बाद मां उसे बुलाने पहुंची तो घटना का पता लगा है। बेटे के फांसी पर लटका देख मां की चीख निकल गई। अन्य परिजन वहां पहुंचे और शव को उतारकर अस्पताल ले गए, लेकिन तब तक काफी देर हो चुकी थी। घटना की सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और जांच पड़ताल शुरू की है। यहां पुलिस को पता लगा है कि पिछले कुछ समय से छात्र मोबाइल के लिए पिता से कह रहा था। पिता ने कुछ दिन बाद दिलाने के लिए कहा था, जबकि छात्र अभी दिलाने के लिए कह रहा था। मोबाइल नहीं दिलाने से वह नाराज हो गया था और उसने यह कदम उठाया।

बच्चों से करतें रहें संवाद

मनोचिकित्सक मुकेश कुमार का कहना है कि इस तरह की परिस्थिति में बच्चों से लगातार संपर्क करते रहना चाहिए। उन्हें कोई सामान नहीं दिला पा रहे हैं तो इस अंदाज में मना न करें की वह दुखी हो। साथ ही लगातार उनसे संवाद करते रहें। इस तरह के बर्ताव से ऐसे हादसे रोके जा सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंBSF से बर्खास्त तेजबहादुर की अर्जी सुप्रीम कोर्ट से खारिज, मोदी के खिलाफ भरा था पर्चा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें