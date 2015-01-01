पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीजीपी का आदेश:मीडिया के सामने नहीं होगी गिरफ्तार व्यक्ति की पेशी

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश में आरोपियों की मीडिया पेशी पर रोक लगा दी गई है। हाई कोर्ट के आदेश पर डीजीपी विवेक जौहरी ने सात नवंबर को सर्कुलर जारी किया है, जिसमें गिरफ्तार व्यक्ति को किसी भी स्थिति में मीडिया के सामने पेश करने पर पाबंदी लगाई है। अपराध की जानकारी मीडिया से साझा करने के संबंध में डीजीपी ने हर जिले में जनसंपर्क अधिकारी नियुक्त करने के लिए कहा है। साथ ही संदेही की किसी भी प्रकार की फोटो भी मीडिया को नहीं दी जाएगी।

गौरतलब है कि अरुण शर्मा की याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए मप्र हाईकोर्ट की ग्वालियर बेंच ने आरोपियों की फोटो मीडिया में अपलोड करने के मामले में कड़ी नाराजगी जताई थी और मप्र डीजीपी के जनवरी 2014 के सर्कुलर पर रोक लगा दी थी, जिसमें पुलिस को आरोपियों की फोटो प्रकाशित करने की अनुमति दी गई थी। सोमवार को हुई सुनवाई में पुलिस की ओर से जवाब पेश करते हुए बताया कि पुलिस थाना बहोड़ापुर के तत्कालीन थाना प्रभारी उपनिरीक्षक दिनेश राजपूत, उपनिरीक्षक संजीता मिंज और आरक्षक अचल शर्मा को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया गया है, साथ ही तीनों के खिलाफ विभागीय जांच की भी अनुमति मिल गई है।

यह है मामला: 25 जुलाई 2020 को महिला ने बहोड़ापुर थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई कि अरुण शर्मा न तो दुकान का किराया दे रहा है, न ही दुकान खाली कर रहा है। तत्कालीन थाना प्रभारी उपनिरीक्षक दिनेश राजपूत ने मामले की जांच उपनिरीक्षक संजीता मिंज को दी। इस पर उपनिरीक्षक व आरक्षक अचल शर्मा 14 अगस्त 2020 को अरुण शर्मा की दुकान पहुंचे और दुकान में रखा सामान लेकर चले गए। 14 अगस्त 2020 को पुलिस ने अरुण को हिरासत में लिया और पांच हजार का इनामी बताते हुए उसका फोटो समाचार पत्रों व सोशल मीडिया में प्रसारित करवा दिया। अरुण शर्मा ने पुलिस की कार्रवाई को द्वेषपूर्ण बताते हुए हाई कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की।

