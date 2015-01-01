पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कर्फ्यू में पुलिस से ज्यादा चोर सक्रिय:रात में दो सूने घर के ताले चटकाए, कार व बाइक भी ले गए

ग्वालियर
शहर में रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू के बीच चोर क ही रात में दो सूने घरों के ताले चटकाकर करीब दो लाख रुपए का माल समेट ले गए। एक कार और एक बाइक भी चोर चोरी कर ले गए। लेकिन रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू का पालन कराने के लिए सड़कों पर तैनात पुलिस काे भनक नहीं लगी।

मुरार के घोसीपुरा निवासी देवेंद्र सेंगर पत्नी गिरजा के साथ शनिवार रात को रिश्तेदार के घर गए थे। उनके घर पर ताला लटका था। इसी दौरान चोर उनके घर का ताला तोड़कर 10 हजार रुपए नकद व अन्य सामान चोरी हो गया। वहीं सिरोल स्थित कृष्ण विहार कॉलोनी के रहने वाले शिवदयाल सोनी के घर का ताला तोड़कर शनिवार रात चोर करीब 1 लाख रुपए का माल समेट ले गए।

विनय नगर के भानुप्रताप सिंह कुशवाह ने शनिवार रात अपनी कार एमपी07 सीई 6875 घर के पास ही खड़ी की थी। रात को उनकी कार का सीसा किसी ने निकाला, फिर लॉक खोला और कार चोरी कर ले गया। चोर संख्या में तीन से चार हैं। कार के पीछे चोरों के साथी दूसरी कार से जाते हुए दिख रहे हैं। उधर, बहोड़ापुर तिराहे के ही रहने वाले दिनेश दुबे की बाइक एमपी07 एमवाय 5944 शनिवार रात चोरी हो गई।

