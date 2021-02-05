पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेरी गाय मेरे खेत में कैसे घुसी:खेत में गाय घुसने पर हमला, दहशत फैलाने की ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग

ग्वालियर19 मिनट पहले
महाराजपुरा थाना- यहीं हुआ है किसान से मारपीट का मामला दर्ज - Dainik Bhaskar
महाराजपुरा थाना- यहीं हुआ है किसान से मारपीट का मामला दर्ज
  • महाराजपुरा थाना के मऊ गांव की घटना
  • आरोपी फिलहाल घर से हैं गायब

खेत में गाय घुसने और फसल खराब होने से नाराज युवक ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर पड़ोसी किसान की लाठी-डंडों से पिटाई कर दी। इतना ही नहीं दहशत फैलाने के लिए लाइसेंसी राइफल से ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां भी चला दीं। घटना शुक्रवार सुबह मऊ गांव महाराजपुरा की है। घायल ने मारपीट की शिकायत महाराजपुरा थाना में की है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर के बाद आरोपियों के घर पर दबिश भी दी है। फिलहाल सभी आरोपी फरार बताए गए हैं।

महाराजपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के मऊ निवासी गजेन्द्र सिंह पुत्र लक्ष्मण लोधी किसान है। शुक्रवार सुबह उसके खेतों में गाय फसल खराब कर रही थीं। इसका पता चलते ही वह खेत पर पहुंचा और गाय भगाने लगा। गजेन्द्र के खेत से गाय निकल कर पड़ोसी जसवंत लोधी के खेत में जा घुसी। इसी बीच पड़ोस में रहने वाला जसवंत वहां पर पहुंचा और उसके खेत में गाय जाने की कहकर विवाद करने लगा। पर झगड़े को टालने के लिए गजेन्द्र अपने घर लौट आया। पड़ोसी जसवंत जैसे मरने और मारने को तैयार था। वह अपने साथियों ज्ञानसिंह, राजपाल, मातादीन व अन्य के साथ गजेन्द्र के घर पहुंच गया। उसने दरवाजे पर बैठे गजेन्द्र से पूछा तेरी गाय मेरे खेत में कैसे घुसी। इसके बाद लाठी और डंडों से मारपीट शुरू कर दी। मारपीट होते देख आसपास के लोग बीच बचाव करने भी पहुंचे, लेकिन हमलावरों ने राइफल से एक के बाद एक 5 से 6 फायर कर दिए। जिसके बाद गांव वाले वहीं के वहीं रह गए। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने घायल को मेडिकल के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचाया। पुलिस ने जसवंत व उसके साथियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

गोलीबारी से गांव में दहशत

इस तरह खेत में गाय घुसने जैसे मामूली विवाद के बाद गजेन्द्र को पीटना और उसके बाद गांव में राइफल लहराकर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग करने से दहशत का माहौल है। गांव के लोगों ने पुलिस से मांग कि है आरोपियों को जल्द पकड़ा जाए।

