पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ग्वालियर:मेडिकल स्टोर के लिए 25000 की रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा बाबू; डील करने वाला ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर फरार

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रिश्वत के आरोप में पकड़े गए बाबू से पूछताछ करती लोकायुक्त की टीम।
  • थोक कारोबार के लाइसेंस के लिए किया था ऑनलाइन आवेदन, इंस्पेक्टर ने 30 हजार रुपए मांगे

मेडिकल स्टोर का लाइसेंस बनवाने के लिए 25 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत ले रहे लिपिक को लोकायुक्त पुलिस ने गुरुवार दोपहर को कलेक्टर कार्यालय में रंगे हाथ पकड़ लिया। लाइसेंस के लिए रिश्वत की डील ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर ने की थी। लोकायुक्त ने ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर व लिपिक के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया है। घटना के बाद ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर फरार हो गया। लोकायुक्त इंस्पेक्टर कविंद्र चौहान ने बताया कि शिकायतकर्ता महेंद्र बाथम निवासी लधेड़ी ने मैनावाली गली में मेडिकल स्टोर के थोक कारोबार के लाइसेंस के लिए 12 अक्टूबर को ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया था। इसके बाद महेंद्र ने कलेक्टोरेट स्थित उप संचालक औषधि के दफ्तर में संपर्क किया।

कार्यालय में पदस्थ लिपिक अयूब खान के लाइसेंस के लिए ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर अजय ठाकुर से संपर्क करने को कहा। महेंद्र ने जब अजय ठाकुर से संपर्क किया तो उन्होंने लाइसेंस के लिए 30 हजार रुपए रिश्वत की मांग की। इसके बाद महेंद्र ने कार्यालय में अयूब खान से संपर्क किया और रिश्वत के रुपए कम कराने को कहा। तो अयूब ने कहा कि 25 हजार से कम में साहब नहीं मानेंगे। इसके बाद अवकाश के चलते बात नहीं हुई। दोबारा 24 अक्टूबर को अजय ठाकुर ने महेंद्र को फोन कर उनसे लाइसेंस व रुपयों की बात की और दुकान पर मिलने को कहा।

27 को लोकायुक्त में की थी शिकायत
27 अक्टूबर को महेंद्र ने ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर व बाबू द्वारा रिश्वत मांगे जाने की शिकायत लोकायुक्त कार्यालय में की। इसके बाद लोकायुक्त ऑफिस से रिकॉर्डर दिया गया। महेंद्र जब लोकायुक्त ऑफिस से निकला तभी अजय ठाकुर का फोन महेंद्र पर पहुंचा और उसे ऑफ़िस न आने के संबंध में बात की और इसके बाद अजय ठाकुर ने कहा कि वह दुकान पर मिले वह वहीं आ रहा है।

दुकान पर ही मांगे रुपए: दुकान पहुंचने पर अजय ने महेंद्र से वहीं पर उसे रुपए देने को कहा। महेंद्र ने कहा कि उसके पास अभी रुपए नहीं है। अजय ने कहा कि एटीएम से निकाल कर लाओ। इस पर भी जब महेंद्र ने बहाना बनाया तब इंस्पेक्टर को उस पर संदेह हुआ। अजय ने उसे धमकी दी कि तुम गड़बड़ कर रहे हो, यह ठीक नहीं है। परेशान महेंद्र ने इसकी शिकायत लोकायुक्त पुलिस को की। लोकायुक्त पुलिस की टीम ने गुरुवार को आरोपी को रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों पकड़ लिया। ज्ञात रहे अजय सिवनी का रहने वाला है और ग्वालियर में 3 साल से पदस्थ है।

आज रिश्वत देने पहुंचा तो फोन नहीं उठाया
गुरुवार को दोपहर लगभग एक बजे महेंद्र बाथम लोकायुक्त टीम के साथ पाउडर लगे रुपए लेकर कलेक्टोरेट स्थित उप संचालक औषधि के दफ्तर में पहुंचे। महेंद्र ने जब यहां से अजय ठाकुर को फोन लगाया तब उसने नहीं उठाया। बाद में अयूब खान ने भी फोन किया लेकिन अजय ने बात नहीं की। इस पर लिपिक अयूब ने महेंद्र से कहा कि वह उसे रुपए दे जाए।
अजय ठाकुर के दराज से जब्त हुए रुपए
महेंद्र, अयूब को रुपए देने के बाद बाहर आया और लोकायुक्त इंस्पेक्टर कविंद्र सिंह को इशारा किया। इस पर टीम जब ऑफिस में पहुंची तब अयूब ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर के कक्ष से बाहर आ रहा था। कविंद्र सिंह ने जब अयूब से पूछताछ की तब उसने रुपयों की बात स्वीकार की और दराज में रखने की बात कही। इस पर टीम ने रुपए बरामद कर लिए।

किसी का फोन नहीं उठाया
इंस्पेक्टर कविंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि रिश्वत के रुपए बरामद होने के बाद लिपिक अयूब सहित उपसंचालक ने भी छापे के दौरान दफ्तर में पहुंच कर इंस्पेक्टर अजय को फोन लगाए लेकिन उन्होंने पहले फोन उठाया नहीं और बाद में फोन बंद हो गया। लोकायुक्त इंस्पेक्टर के अनुसार आरोपी अजय ठाकुर फरार हो गए हैं।

कलेक्टोरेट में बाहर दुकान पर जमा होते थे रिश्वत के रुपए
सूत्रों‌ के अनुसार कलेक्ट्रेट के बाहर एक दुकान पर रिश्वत के रुपए जमा कराए जाते थे। दफ्तर में पहुंचने वाले मेडिकल स्टोर संचालक व अन्य लोगों से जब रिश्वत लेना होती थी तब अयूब व अजय ठाकुर उस व्यक्ति को बाहर दुकान से फोटोकॉपी कराने के कोडवर्ड के साथ पहुंचाते थे।

रेमडेसेविर इंजेक्शन की मंजूरी देने में भी शिकायतें
कोरोना काल में रेमडेसेविर इंजेक्शन बेचने की मंजूरी देने के लिए गड़बड़ी किए जाने की शिकायतें अधिकारियों तक पहुंची थीं। इस इंजेक्शन को ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर के साथ सांठगांठ के बाद मेडिकल संचालकों ने ढाई गुना कीमत पर बेचा था। 2800 का इंजेक्शन एमआरपी काट कर 7000 रुपए तक में बेचा गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें