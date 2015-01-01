पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:कांग्रेस नेता के बालाजी गार्डन का आज पूरा होगा सीमांकन सिंधिया ट्रस्ट के भूतेश्वर मंदिर से पुजारी के परिवार को हटाया

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गांधी रोड स्थित शनिदेव मंदिर के पास नपाई करते राजस्व कर्मचारी।
  • शालीमार गार्डन के पास स्थित शनि मंदिर के कुएं से शुरू कराया गया सीमांकन, अंधेरा होने से रोकी कार्रवाई

गोविंदपुरी तिराहा स्थित प्रदेश कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष अशोक सिंह के रिश्तेदारों के बालाजी मैरिज गार्डन का सीमांकन करने गुरुवार को प्रशासन की टीम पहुंची, लेकिन सीमांकन का काम पूरा नहीं हो सका। इसकी प्रक्रिया अब शुक्रवार को पूरी की जाएगी। गार्डन संचालकों की आपत्ति के बाद प्रशासन ने सीमांकन शुरू कराया। ये सीमांकन शालीमार गार्डन के पास स्थित शनि मंदिर के कुएं से शुरू कराया गया। लेकिन शाम को अंधेरा हो जाने के कारण सीमांकन की प्रक्रिया को रोकना पड़ा।

एसडीएम विनोद भार्गव ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को सीमांकन का काम पूरा हो जाएगा और जितनी सरकारी जगह पर अतिक्रमण पाया जाएगा, वहां कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस गार्डन में सर्वे नंबर 1912 की सरकारी जमीन पर दो मंजिला भवन अवैध रूप से बना हुआ है। वहीं, कार्रवाई के दौरान गार्डन संचालक इंदर सिंह व कांग्रेस नेता व पूर्व पार्षद नरेंद्र सिंह अपने वकील अतिसुंदर सिंह के साथ मौजूद रहे। इंदर सिंह व नरेंद्र सिंह कांग्रेस के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष अशोक सिंह के चाचा हैं। याद रहे, बुधवार को जिला प्रशासन, नगर निगम की टीम ने अचानक पहुंचकर वहां तोड़फोड़ शुरू कर दी थी। वकील श्री सिंह द्वारा स्टे ऑर्डर दिखाए जाने पर कार्रवाई रुकी थी।

पुजारी के परिवार की अपील प्रशासन ने ठुकराई
शब्द प्रताप आश्रम स्थित भूतेश्वर महादेव मंदिर से गुरुवार को दिवंगत पुजारी शंभूनाथ शर्मा के परिवार की प्रशासन ने जबरिया बेदखली की। पुजारी की मृत्यु के बाद से परिवार मंदिर परिसर में बने 2 कमरों में 40 साल से रह रहा था। परिवार ने यहां रहने के लिए अपील भी की थी, जिसे स्वीकार नहीं किया गया। एसडीएम विनोद भार्गव ने बताया कि इस मामले में सिंधिया देवस्थान ट्रस्ट न्यायालयीन प्रक्रिया में केस जीत चुका है। कई बार नोटिस दिए जाने के बाद भी पुजारी का परिवार कमरे खाली नहीं कर रहा था। इसलिए बलपूर्वक कमरे खाली कराने पड़े। मदाखलत की लोडिंग गाड़ी में परिवार का पूरा सामान रखवाकर उन्हें बेदखल किया गया। वहीं कार्रवाई के दौरान पुजारी के परिवार ने आरोप लगाया कि कमरे खाली कराने के लिए शंभूनाथ शर्मा के बेटे अमन को पुलिस हिरासत में रखकर परेशान किया गया।

