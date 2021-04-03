पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:अंचल में भिंड में सबसे ज्यादा 94.39%, ग्वालियर में सबसे कम 66.27% हुआ टीकाकरण

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना से बचाव के लिए गुरुवार को टीका लगवाता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी वसीम खान। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • हेल्थ वर्करों काे टीका लगाने अभियान खत्म अब फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों को लगाया जाएगा टीका

कोरोना से बचाव के लिए हेल्थ वर्करों का टीका लगाने के लिए चला टीकाकरण अभियान गुरुवार को समाप्त हो गया। गुरुवार को 1400 हेल्थ वर्करों को टीका लगाने के लिए 6 केंद्रों पर 14 बूथ बनाए गए थे। इन बूथ पर सिर्फ 291 हेल्थ वर्कर ही टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। 19 डोज खराब हो गए। जिले में 12587 हेल्थ वर्करों को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य था लेकिन अब तक 8342 हेल्थ वर्करों ने ही टीके लगवाए हैं। 4245 लोग टीका लगवाने से वंचित रह गए हैं।

इस तरह जिले में चले टीकाकरण अभियान में 66.27 फीसदी हेल्थ वर्करों को ही टीके लगाए गए हैं। पूरे अभियान में जिले में 411 डोज वैक्सीन खराब हो गईं। जो लोग टीका लगवाने नहीं आए उनमें तृतीय और चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी अधिक हैं। अंचल में सबसे अधिक टीकाकरण भिंड जिले में 94.39 प्रतिशत रहा जबकि सबसे कम ग्वालियर में 66.27 प्रतिशत रहा।

अंचल में यह रही टीकाकरण की स्थिति

फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को 6 की बजाय 8 फरवरी से लगेंगे टीके
पहले फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को टीका लगाने के लिए अभियान का शुभारंभ 6 फरवरी से होना था। अब यह अभियान 8 फरवरी से शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया है। दूसरे चरण में करीब 18 हजार फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर को टीके लगाए जाएंगे, जिसमें नगर निगम के कर्मचारी, पुलिस कर्मी, राजस्व विभाग के कर्मचारी और आपदा प्रबंधन से जुड़े कर्मचारी सहित अन्य विभाग के कर्मचारी शामिल हैं।

संविदा स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को नहीं लगा टीका
जिला अस्पताल में पदस्थ 55 संविदा स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों का नाम सूची में शामिल नहीं हो सका। इसके चलते पूरे अभियान में संविदा स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी टीकाकरण से वंचित रह गए। संविदा स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी संघ के मीडिया प्रभारी धर्मवीर शुक्ला का कहना है कि कोरोना काल में अस्पताल में ड्यूटी के दौरान कई संविदा स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी संक्रमित हुए थे। इसके बाद भी संविदा स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को टीके नहीं लगे हैं। इस संबंध में सीएमएचओ से भी आपत्ति दर्ज कराई थी। जिला अस्पताल में पदस्थ स्टाफ नर्स अमित पांडे ने बताया कि कोविड काल में ड्यूटी के दौरान वे संक्रमण की चपेट में आए, फिर भी उनका नाम सूची में शामिल नहीं किया गया। जबकि कई कर्मचारियों के नाम ऑफलाइन जोड़े गए हैं।

