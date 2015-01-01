पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फायरिंग से दहशत:रात 1 बजे खिड़की के कांच में गोली मारकर भागे बाइक सवार सिरफिरे

ग्वालियर26 मिनट पहले
सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखे बाइक सवार, पर गाड़ी का नंबर साफ नहीं आया
  • मुरार तिकोनिया इलाके की घटना
  • पीड़ित बोला मेरा तो किसी से झगड़ा तक नहीं

आधी रात को फायरिंग से तिकोनिया इलाके में दहशत फैल गई है। शुक्रवार-शनिवार रात 1 बजे बाइक से आए दो सिरफिरे बदमाशों ने ट्रांसपोर्टर के घर को निशाना बनाकर फायरिंग कर दी। गोली खिड़की के कांच में लगी है। फायरिंग की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों के फुटेज निकाले हैं।जिसमें बाइक सवार दिख रहे हैं, फिलहाल पुलिस इस फुटेज के आधार पर बदमाशों की तलाश कर रही है।

उपनगर मुरार के तिकोनिया तांगा अड्‌डा के पास निवासी विष्णु राजपूत ट्रांसपोर्टर है। शुक्रवार रात करीब 1 बजे वह ट्रक को रवाना करवाने गए थे। घर पर पत्नी मंजू और उनकी मां अकेली थीं। तभी रात को एक के बाद एक दो गोलियां चलने की आवाज सुनाई दी। मंजू बाहर निकली तो कोई नहीं था। गोली उनके खिड़की के कांच में लगी थी। खिड़की के पास उनकी सास सो रही थीं, किस्मत से जान बच गई। घर पर फायरिंग होने की खबर तत्काल उन्होंने पति को दी। विष्णु बिना देर किए घर पहुंचे और मुरार थाना पुलिस को मामले से अवगत कराया। आधी रात को फायरिंग से आसपास दहशत फैल गई है। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर स्थिति को नियंत्रण में लिया।

फुटेज में दिखे हैं दो बाइक सवार

पुलिस ने घटना स्थल के आसपास लगे कुछ सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाले हैं तो उसमें बाइक सवार दो युवक दिखे हैं। बाइक सवार आए और पहले यहां वहां देखा फिर ट्रांसपोर्टर के घर के बाहर फायरिंग कर दी। उनका मकसद भी दहशत फैलाना लग रहा था। जैसे ट्रांसपोर्टर को डराना चाहते हों। पर ट्रांसपोर्टर का कहना है कि उनकी किसी से कोई दुश्मनी तक नहीं है।

