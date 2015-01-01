पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार के बाद लूट:ग्वालियर में फौजी की पत्नी को धक्का देकर पर्स लूट ले गए बाइक सवार बदमाश

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज में दिखे यह दो संदेही

बाजार से खरीदारी कर वापस घर आ रही फौजी की पत्नी को धक्का देकर बाइक सवार बदमाश पर्स लूट ले गए। घटना गोला का मंदिर आदर्श नगर की है। धक्का लगने के बाद संभलकर महिला ने बाइक सवारों का पीछा कर शोर भी मचाया, लेकिन बदमाश भाग गए। पर्स में 10 हजार रुपए, मोबाइल, चांदी के जेवर रखे थे। पुलिस को पास से ही मिले सीसीटीवी फुटेज में बाइक सवार दो संदेही नजर आए हैं।

गोला का मंदिर थाना निवासी पल्लवी तोमर का विवाह राजस्थान निवासी सत्यवीर परमार से हुआ है। सत्यवीर फौज में है। वह श्रीनगर में पदस्थ हैं। दीपावली पर पल्लवी मायके आई थी। बुधवार को परिजन के साथ बाजार में खरीदारी कर लौट रही थी। वह आदर्श कॉलोनी पानी की टंकी के पास पहुंची ही थी कि काले रंग की बाइक पर सवार होकर आए दो बदमाशों ने झपट्‌टा मारकर पर्स लूट लिया। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है।

सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई घटना

पुलिस ने आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाले, तो वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले बदमाशों के फुटेज मिले हैं। फुटेज में दिख रहा है कि आते समय जो बदमाश बाइक चला रहा था, वह भागते समय पीछे बैठा था, जबकि उसका साथी गाड़ी चला रहा था। दोनों बदमाश मुंह पर रूमाल लगाए हुए हैं।

