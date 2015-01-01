पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:दिसंबर तक मीटर रीडिंग से ज्यादा बिल आता रहेगा, क्याेंकि जनवरी में बदलेगा साॅफ्टवेयर

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के उपभोक्ताओं की बिजली बिलों को लेकर जो परेशानियां हैं, वह इस साल तो दूर नहीं हो पाएंगी। इसके लिए उपभोक्ताओं को जनवरी 2021 तक इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। उपभोक्ताओं की परेशानी यह है कि जब भी मीटर रीडर रीडिंग लेने आते हैं तो मीटर में जो रीडिंग दिखती है, बिल पर प्रिंट होकर उससे कम रीडिंग आती है। इससे उपभोक्ता को अगले महीनों में बढ़कर बिल मिलने की आशंका बनी रहती है। इसके लिए बिजली कंपनी के सॉफ्टवेयर में नवंबर तक संशोधन करना था, जो अब तक नहीं हो सका है।

शहर में इसलिए हो रही गड़बड़ी
शहर के 2 लाख 63 हजार उपभोक्ताओं के मीटर 30 दिन के बजाय 45 दिन की रीडिंग दिखा रहे हैं। जब भी मीटर रीडर इस रीडिंग को सॉफ्टवेयर में अपलोड करता है तो सॉफ्टवेयर स्वतः ही रीडिंग को 30 दिन में परिवर्तित कर देता है। इस वजह से मीटर में रीडिंग अधिक और बिजली बिल पर कम प्रिंट होकर आती है। उप महाप्रबंधक पीके हजेला के मुताबिक दिसंबर तक उपभोक्ताओं की बिजली खपत कम हो जाएगी, तब तक मीटर की रीडिंग और बिजली बिल की रीडिंग एक जैसी आने लगेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें