संवेदनशील रहा कांच मिल इलाका:कांच मिल में आधी रात को फिर आमने सामने आए भाजपा और कांग्रेस समर्थक

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेस समर्थक सतेंद्र भदौरिया और भाजपा समर्थक राजू सिकरवार में सोमवार दोपहर झगड़ा हुआ था

हजीरा का कांच मिल इलाका मतदान के एक दिन पहले से लेकर मतदान पूरा होने तक संवेदनशील रहा। यहां सोमवार रात को फिर से भाजपा और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक आमने-सामने आ गए। रात में करीब दो सैंकड़ा पुलिसकर्मी यहां पहुंचे। जैसे-तैसे रात में स्थिति को नियंत्रित किया। इसके बाद मंगलवार दोपहर में फिर झगड़े की अफवाह उड़ी।

कांच मिल के रहने वाले कांग्रेस समर्थक सतेंद्र भदौरिया और भाजपा समर्थक राजू सिकरवार में सोमवार दोपहर झगड़ा हुआ था। दोनों पक्षों में जमकर मारपीट हुई थी। सतेंद्र के साथ पार्षद राजेश भदौरिया थाने पहुंचे, यहां फिर झगड़ा हुआ। इसके चलते हजीरा थाने में चार एफआईआर सोमवार को दर्ज हुई थीं। कांच मिल में रात करीब 1 बजे फिर से दोनों पक्ष भिड़ गए।

रात में ही यहां फोर्स पहुंच गया। रात में करीब एक घंटे तक हंगामा चला। इसके चलते यहां एसपी अमित सांघी ने एएसपी पंकज पांडे के नेतृत्व में दो टीआई, चार एसआई सहित करीब डेढ़ सौ पुलिसकर्मी तैनात कर दिए। जिन लोगों ने माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश की, उन्हें तत्काल पुलिस ने घेर लिया।

