महा-उपचुनाव:भाजपा का रोड शो आज, कांग्रेस नेताओं की बैठकें; मतदाताओं को आकर्षित करने के लिए दिखाएंगे अपनी-अपनी ताकत

ग्वालियर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

ग्वालियर और ग्वालियर पूर्व विस में शक्ति प्रदर्शन के लिए शुक्रवार को भाजपा रोड शो करेगी। दूसरी ओर कांग्रेस ने वरिष्ठ नेताओं की मौजूदगी में सभा और बैठकों का आयोजन किया जाएगा। भाजपा के रोड शो में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान, केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा, सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, सांसद विवेक शेजवलकर, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमा भारती, अजा मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष लालसिंह आर्य उपस्थित रहेंगे।

रोड शो शाम 4.30 बजे ग्वालियर पूर्व विस क्षेत्र में नदी गेट से शुरू होकर जयेंद्रगंज, इंदरगंज चौराहा, लोहिया बाजार, नया बाजार, दाल बाजार होते हुए इंदरगंज चौराहे पर समाप्त होगा। ग्वालियर विस क्षेत्र में शाम 6 बजे रोड शो सेवानगर पार्क से शुरू होगा और किला गेट हजीरा से चार शहर का नाका, हजीरा चौराहे से होकर तानसेन नगर पर खत्म होगा।

कांग्रेस में पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष अजय सिंह व पूर्व मंत्री गोविंद सिंह ने गुरुवार को सभाओं व बैठकों का आयोजन किया। शुक्रवार को भी वे दोनों क्षेत्रों में बैठक करेंगे। इस दौरान पूर्व मंत्री केपी सिंह, अपेक्स बैंक के पूर्व अध्यक्ष अशोक सिंह भी प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में लोगों से मुलाकात करेंगे।

कमलनाथ ने रोका विकास: सिंधिया

कुर्सी पर बैठने के बाद कमलनाथ अहंकारी हो गए थे। कमलनाथ सरकार के समय जब भी कोई जनप्रतिनिधि विकास की बात करता, तो उनका एक ही जवाब होता था, पैसे नहीं हैं। कमलनाथ ने शिवराज सरकार द्वारा शुरू की गई जनहित की योजनाओं को लॉक कर दिया था, लेकिन फिर से शिवराज जी के मुख्यमंत्री बनते ही इन योजनाओं को फिर अनलॉक कर दिया गया है। ये बात राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कही। वे बहोड़ापुर क्षेत्र में भाजपा प्रत्याशी प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर के समर्थन में सभा ले रहे थे। उन्हाेने एक सभा विनय नगर सेक्टर 4 के एक गार्डन में भी संबोधित की। सभा में श्री तोमर ने कहा- मैं जनता का सेवक हूं और सेवा में कोई कमी नही रहेगी। वहीं श्री तोमर ने गुरुवार को श्री तोमर ने गुरूवार को वार्ड नंबर 03 के फोर्ट व्यू तिराहे से जनसंपर्क शुरू किया किया।

कांग्रेस ने नहीं किया कोई काम: गोयल

भाजपा प्रत्याशी मुन्नालाल गोयल ने गुरुवार को वार्ड नंबर 20 के क्षेत्र में पहुंचकर लोगों से जनसंपर्क किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने लोगों से कहा- कांग्रेस की कमलनाथ सरकार ने अपने 15 महीनों के शासन में एक भी काम नहीं किया। ये मध्यप्रदेश की दशा और दिशा को तय करने वाला चुनाव हैं, जिसमें फैसला आप को करना है। कमलनाथ सरकार के समय जो विकास कार्य रुके हुए थे, शिवराज सरकार ने उन विकास कार्याे काे पूरा कराया है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी विकास और निरंतर विकास में विश्वास रखती है। ये जनसंपर्क मुरार चुनाव कार्यालय से शुरू हुआ और इसके बाद उन्होंने थाटीपुर, पिंटो पार्क, इंदरगंज,नाका चंद्रबदनी स्थित चुनाव कार्यालयों पर बैठक संबोधित की गई। इनके अलावा तोरण वाटिका, श्रीराम कॉलोनी और थाटीपुर गांव में भी बैठक का आयोजन किया गया।

बिजली बिलों का बोझ खत्म कराऊंगा: सुनील
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सुनील शर्मा ने गुरुवार को वार्ड-2 और 6 में जनसंपर्क किया। उन्होंने कहा, बिलों के बोझ से आमजन त्रस्त है। बिजली, पानी और सड़क व्यवस्था में सुधार करना पहली प्राथमिकता रहेगी। शाम को प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता अजय सिंह, विधायक केपी सिंह और विभा पटेल ने चार शहर के नाका पर बैठक ली। उन्होंने कहा कि अभी तक ग्वालियर आना प्रतिबंधित था। अब मैं जरूर आऊंगा। कांग्रेस सत्ता में आई तो जेसी मिल श्रमिकों काे भी न्याय मिलेगा। इधर, भारतीय अपना अधिकार पार्टी के अध्यक्ष बादाम सिंह राजपूत तथा मप्र केश शिल्पी कांग्रेस के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष विनोद सेन और मप्र श्रीवास सेन समाज संगठन के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रामबाबू श्रीवास का कहना है कि कांग्रेस ने अपने पत्र में समाज की मांग को रखा है। वे समाज के बीच जाकर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को समर्थन देने की बात रखेंगे।

जनमत के हत्यारों को सजा देने का वक्त: सतीश

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सतीश सिंह सिकरवार ने गुरुवार को जनसंपर्क किया। जनसंपर्क के दौरान महिला और बुजुर्गाें ने उनको तिलक किया। उन्होंने कहा कि जनमत के हत्यारों को सजा देने का वक्त तीन नवंबर को आ गया है। अब जनता ही उन्हें सजा देगी। शाम को कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के समर्थन में सभा लेने के लिए वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता अजय सिंह, विधायक केपी सिंह आए। उन्होंने गोले का मंदिर स्थित वेलकम गार्डन और न्यू सुरेश नगर स्थित शीतला गार्डन में बैठकें लीं। 30 अक्टूबर को सुबह 8 बजे ललितपुर कालोनी कार्यालय से और शाम को रेलवे फाटक सिंधिया नगर में जनसंपर्क करेंगे। कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता अजय सिंह 30 अक्टूबर को हरदौल गार्डन में शाम 7 बजे बैठक करेंगे। पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष अजय सिंह और अपेक्स बैंक के पूर्व अध्यक्ष अशोक सिंह जनसंपर्क करेंगे।

इमरती के लिए नराेत्तम पहुंचे गांव-गांव

भाजपा प्रत्याशी इमरती देवी के समर्थन में लोगों के बीच गुरुवार को गृह मंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा और राज्य मंत्री भारत सिंह कुशवाह गांव-गांव पहुंचे। श्री मिश्रा ने गजापुर, अजयगढ़, बाबूपुर, भागेह और शुक्लाहारी गांव पहुंचे। उन्होंने कहा- मैं और इमरती दोनों क्षेत्र के विकास में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेंगे। चुनाव के बाद क्षेत्र में और विकास कार्य होंगे। मंत्री भारत सिंह कुशवाह ने टेकनपुर, मकोड़ा, लखनपुरा और इकौना गांव पहुंचकर लोगों से जनसंपर्क किया और सभाए लेकर इमरती देवी के लिए समर्थन मांगा। वहीं इमरती देवी गंगापुर, पथरियापुरा पहाड़ी, सहोना, गांव पहुंची। ग्रामीणों से जनसंपर्क कर उनकी समस्याओं को सुना।

