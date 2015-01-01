पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेम प्लेट पर काला रंग फेंका:ग्वालियर में एसडीएम नहीं मिले तो उनकी नेमप्लेट और स्टाफ पर फेंकी काली स्याही

3 मिनट पहले
एसडीएम अनिल बरवारिया के दफ्तर के बाहर नेमप्लेट पर काली स्याही फेंकी

दो दिन पहले सड़क पर लोगों से अभद्रता करने वाले एसडीएम को तलाशते पहुंचे एक वकील ने उनकी नेमप्लेट और स्टाफ पर काली स्याही फेंक दी है। घटना मंगलवार दोपहर की है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही अन्य अफसर व पुलिस पहुंची, पर स्याही फेंकने वाला भाग गया था। काली स्याही फेंकने वाले की पहचान वहां के स्टाफ ने वकील मनोज शर्मा के रूप में की है। यह उसकी पहली हरकत नहीं है।

सोमवार को एसडीएम झांसी रोड अनिल बनवारिया का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ था। जिसमें वो फूलबाग पर एक ठेला चालक को मास्क न पहनने पर पानी फेंक रहे थे। इतना ही नहीं टेम्पो में बैठे एक युवक को मास्क पहनाने के बाद उसके बाल खींचकर अभद्रता करते दिखे हैं। यह घटना रविवार शाम की थी। सोमवार को वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर आने के बाद कलेक्टर कौशलेन्द्र विक्रम सिंह ने उनका आचरण सही नहीं मानते हुए तत्काल प्रभाव से उन्हें एसडीएम झांसी रोड के पद से हटाने के बाद एडीएम कार्यालय में अटैच कर दिया था। इस मामले में मंगलवार दोपहर एक और घटनाक्रम हुआ है। एसडीएम अनिल बरवारिया के व्यवहार से नाराज वकील मनोज शर्मा कलेक्ट्रेट में एसडीएम के दफ‌तर पहुंचा। पहले एसडीएम के बारे में पूछा जब वह नहीं मिले तो उनकी नेमप्लेट पर काली स्याही फेंक दी। एक सीसी स्याही उनके स्टाफ पर भी फेंकी। घटना के बाद मनोज भाग गया। घटना की सूचना पर अन्य अफसर व पुलिस वहां पहुंची है। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

मनोज शर्मा क्यों है चर्चित

मनोज शर्मा का नाम ऐसे ही ग्वालियर में चर्चित नहीं है। इससे पहले वह गोरखी कार्यालय में एक एसडीएम पर चाकू से हमला करने, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी का फर्जी मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र बनवाने से लेकर कई कारनामे कर चुके हैं।

