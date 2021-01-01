पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या की आशंका:गोला का मंदिर बस स्टैंड पर पेड़ से लटका मिला शव, पहचान नहीं

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में रखवा दिया है।

गोला का मंदिर स्थित बस स्टैंड पर पेड़ से युवक का शव लटका मिला है। मृतक के गले में रस्सी का फंदा पड़ा है। पुलिस को आत्महत्या की आशंका है, लेकिन शिनाख्त न होने की वजह से स्थिति पूरी तरह स्पष्ट नहीं हो सकी है। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में रखवा दिया है।

गोला का मंदिर थाना प्रभारी विनय शर्मा ने बताया कि गोला का मंदिर पर मुरैना की बसों के लिए बस स्टैंड बना हुआ है। सोमवार को यहां से कुछ लोग गुजर रहे थे, उनकी नजर एक पेड़ पर लटके एक युवक पर पड़ी। आसपास के लोगों ने तत्काल पुलिस को सूचना दी। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस यहां पहुंची। पुलिस ने फोरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट डॉ.अखिलेश भार्गव को भी बुलाया। डॉ.भार्गव ने पड़ताल की, जिससे साफ हुआ कि युवक ने आत्महत्या की है। उसके कपड़ों की तलाशी ली गई, लेकिन ऐसी कोई वस्तु नहीं मिली जिससे शिनाख्त हो सके।

शिकायत वापस लेने दबाव बना रहे पुलिसकर्मी

ग्वालियर. गजराराजा मेडिकल कॉलेज से पास आउट एमबीबीएस डॉ. देवव्रत सिंह के साथ कांच मिल रोड से घर की तरफ जाते समय पुलिसकर्मियों ने मारपीट कर दी। जानकारी के अनुसार, कांच मिल चौकी पर पदस्थ अतर सिंह एवं उनके साथी आरक्षक ने डॉक्टर को टोका और बदतमीजी करते हुए मारपीट कर दी। इसकी शिकायत डॉ देवव्रत सिंह ने एसपी और डीआईजी को की है। शिकायत के बाद दोषी पुलिसकर्मी उन पर मामला वापस लेने के लिए डॉक्टर पर दबाव बना रहे हैं।

