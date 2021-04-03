पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यात्रीगण ध्यान दें:जनरल विंडो खुलने तक झांसी-आगरा के बीच चलने वाली दोनों स्पेशल ट्रेनें हो सकती हैं बंद

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
रेलवे ने आगरा-झांसी पैसेंजर का नाम बदलकर अब स्पेशल ट्रेन कर दिया है। किराया भी तीन गुना कर दिया है। इसके साथ ही रिजर्वेशन कराने के बाद ही यात्री ट्रेन में यात्रा कर सकते हैं। इस अनिवार्यता के चलते आगरा-झांसी और झांसी-आगरा स्पेशल ट्रेन को यात्री नहीं मिल रहे।

एक ट्रेन की क्षमता लगभग 1100 यात्रियों की है। लेकिन इसमें 400-500 यात्री ही सफर कर रहे हैं। इससे लिए रेलवे ने ट्रेन को जनरल विंडो खुलने तक बंद करने की तैयारी कर ली है। हालांकि अभी इस मामले में रेलवे अफसर खुलकर नहीं बोल रहे हैं। अफसरों का कहना है कि इस मामले मंे जो भी निर्णय होगा। इसके बारे में अधिसूचना जारी की जाएगी।

किराया बढ़ाया लेकिन स्पीड में बदलाव नहीं
झांसी से आगरा और आगरा से झांसी हर दिन 4 ट्रेनें चल रही हैं। कोरोनाकाल से पहले यह ट्रेन पैसेंजर ट्रेन के तौर पर चलती थी। यात्रियाें को विंडो से टिकट मिलता था। लेकिन अब इस ट्रेन को स्पेशल के नाम पर चलाया जा रहा है। किराया भी बढ़ाकर तीन गुना कर दिया गया है।

आगरा-झांसी स्पेशल ट्रेन में कम मिल रहे हैं यात्री
यात्री न मिलने से आगरा-झांसी स्पेशल ट्रेन खाली चल रही है। जनरल विंडो खुलने तक यह ट्रेन बंद होगी। इस बारे में अभी कुछ नहीं कह सकते।
-मनोज कुमार सिंह, पीआरओ,झांसी मंडल

