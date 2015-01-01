पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना महामारी में महादलाली:दलालों ने 4 महीने में 150 संक्रमिताें के परिजन काे बेचे प्लाज्मा, जेएएच की फर्जी रसीद और रिपोर्ट भी थमाईं

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्लाज्मा बैग (लाल निशान) व ब्लड बैग, जिसमें प्लाज्मा दिया गया।
  • सरकारी लैब और कोविड अस्पतालों की सरपरस्ती में पनप रहा था कारोबार, रैकेट में 10 लोग होने का शक

जेएएच के ब्लड बैंक की फर्जी रसीद देकर 18 हजार रुपए में दतिया निवासी काेराेना संक्रमित मनाेज गुप्ता के परिजन काे प्लाज्मा बेचने के मामले के बाद इस गाेरखधंधे की परतें उधड़ने लगीं हैं। पुलिस हिरासत में लिए गए दलाल महेश माैर्य और हेमंत ने पूछताछ में कुबूला है कि वह पिछले चार महीने में 150 संक्रमिताें काे प्लाज्मा बेच चुके हैं। इसके लिए उन्हाेंने जेएएच की फर्जी रसीद और क्राॅस मैच रिपाेर्ट भी तैयार कीं। पुलिस दाेनाें से इस गिराेह के बारे में जानकारी जुटा रही है।

सूत्राें का कहना है कि इस गिराेह में जेएएच की लैब के एक कर्मचारी सहित 8 से 10 लाेग शामिल हैं। एसपी अमित सांघी ने बताया कि प्लाज्मा लेनदेन में दलाली सहित जेएएच की फर्जी रसीद बनाने का मामला पकड़ा जा चुका है। कुछ अन्य बिंदुओं पर जांच चल रही है। जल्द ही इसमें एफआईआर दर्ज करेंगे और इस रैकेट से जुड़े हर एक व्यक्ति तक हम पहुंचेंगे।

एक दिन पहले मरीज की काेराेना रिपाेर्ट नेगेटिव आई, फिर भी डाॅक्टराें ने मंगवाया प्लाज्मा और चढ़ा दिया
कोरोना संक्रमित दतिया के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कारोबारी मनोज गुप्ता की मौत के बाद प्लाज्मा के नाम पर की जा रही लूट का खुलासा होने के साथ ही इलाज में बरती गई लापरवाही भी उजागर हो रही है। अपोलो स्पैक्ट्रा अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने व्यापारी की दूसरी कोरोना जांच 6 दिसंबर को कराई थी। इसकी रिपोर्ट 7 दिसंबर को नेगेटिव आई थी, फिर भी परिजनों से प्लाज्मा मांगा गया। इसके लिए अस्पताल के एक कर्मचारी ने परिजनों को दलाल महेश मौर्य का नंबर दिया, जिस पर संपर्क करने के बाद परिजनों ने प्लाज्मा लिया। अब मरीज को दिए जा रहे इलाज पर भी सवाल उठ रहे हैं। अगर मरीज की कोरोना रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आ गई थी तो फिर डॉक्टरों ने प्लाज्मा क्यों मांगा? इस पर विशेषज्ञों ने आपत्ति जाहिर की है। उनका कहना है कि रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद प्लाज्मा चढ़ाना गलत है।

प्लाज्मा ब्लड बैग में था, फिर उसे चढ़ाया क्यों गया?
जांच कमेटी के मुखिया डाॅ. एसके वर्मा टीम के साथ जांच करने के लिए जेएएच परिसर स्थित ब्लड बैंक पहुंचे ताे पता चला कि मृतक के परिजनों ने अपालो अस्पताल को जो प्लाज्मा लाकर दिया था, वह प्लाज्मा बैग की जगह ब्लड बैग में था। इलाज कर रहे डाॅक्टरों ने भी इस तथ्य को नजरअंदाज किया और प्लाज्मा चढ़ा दिया। 10 मिनट बाद ही मरीज को कंपकंपी होने लगी, जिसके बाद डॉक्टरों ने प्लाज्मा देना बंद कर दिया था। विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक, प्लाज्मा बैग की अधिकतम क्षमता डेढ़ सौ एमएल होती है। जबकि जिस बैग में यह प्लाज्मा रखा गया है, उसकी क्षमता 450 एमएल है। आशंका है कि प्लाज्मा की मात्रा बढ़ाने के लिए उसमें नेचुरल सेलाइन मिलाया गया।

जांच के लिए फोरेंसिक लैब में भेजे गए सैंपल
मृतक मनोज गुप्ता की तीन जगह की खाल, बिसरा, खून व फेफड़े जांच के लिए फोरेंसिक लैब में भेजे गए हैं। जीआरएमसी के डाॅ. चंद्र शेखर वाघमारे, डाॅ. जेपी सोनी और डाॅ. ब्रजेश सक्सेना की तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी को पोस्टमार्टम करने का जिम्मा दिया गया

जांच टीम ने सीपीएल के कर्मचारी काे बुलाया
मृतक के परिजनों ने जिस डॉक्टर अजय त्यागी का नाम बताया, जांच टीम उसे ढूंढ़ती रही। सेंट्रल पैथोलॉजी लैब में पदस्थ स्टाफ ने बताया कि यहां सुनील शर्मा नाम का कर्मचारी है, जो सरनेम त्यागी भी लिखता है। स्टाफ ने जब उसे फोन लगाया तो वह नहीं आया।

प्लाज्मा क्यों चढ़ाया, ये तो डॉक्टर को पता होगा
मरीज की कोरोना रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आने के बाद प्लाज्मा क्यों दिया गया, यह डॉक्टर को पता होगा। जरूरी नहीं है कि रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव होने के बाद प्लाज्मा न चढ़ाया जाए। कोविड की वजह से कॉम्पलीकेशन होते हैं।
-डॉ. पुरेंद्र भसीन, संचालक, आरजेएन अपोलो स्पैक्ट्रा

रिपोर्ट निगेटिव, फिर प्लाज्मा चढ़ाने का औचित्य ही नहीं
कोरोना पॉजीटिव मरीज के शरीर में वायरस की एंटी बॉडी बनाने के लिए प्लाज्मा चढ़ाया जाता है। रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आने के बाद इसकी जरूरत नहीं पड़ती। फेंफड़ों में संक्रमण या अन्य किसी अंग में संक्रमण के इलाज का प्लाज्मा से संबंध नहीं है। -डॉ. संजय धवले, प्रोफेसर, जीआरएमसी

