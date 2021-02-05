पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाई से झगड़ा, बहन को धमकी:भाई ने पीटा, युवक ने पीटने वाले की बहन को फोन कर धमकाया

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • जनकगंज के दानओली की घटना
  • पुलिस ने की धमकाने की FIR

एक युवक से मारपीट का बदला लेने के लिए दूसरे युवक ने उसकी बहन को फोन कर धमकाया है। घटना दानाओली जनकगंज में शुक्रवार सुबह की है। धमकाने वाले ने कहा है कि तेरे भाई ने मुझे वापस पीटा तो मैं तुझे जान से खत्म कर दूंगा। घटना की शिकायत युवती ने जनकगंज थाना में की है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

जनकगंज थानाक्षेत्र स्थित दानाओली निवासी प्रियंका पुत्री करन सिंह को शुक्रवार को एक कॉल आया। कॉल करने वाले ने उसे धमकाया कि अपने भाई को समझा ले, आजकल बहुत हवा में उड़ रहा है। यदि वापस वह उससे बोला तो उसका बदला तुमसे लूंगा। मैं तुम्हें जान से खत्म कर दूंगा। अचानक इस तरह से कॉल आने पर प्रियंका ने तत्काल नंबर चेक किया तो यह नंबर कुछ दूरी पर रहने वाले रमन चतुर्वेदी का है। इस युवती ने मामले की सूचना जनकगंज थाना में दी। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। यहां पता लगा है कि एक दिन पहले रमन के साथ युवती के भाई ने मारपीट कर दी थी। जिस का बदला लेने के लिए उसने यह धमकी दी थी।

सनकी है आरोपी

जांच में पुलिस को पता लगा है कि आरोपी युवक कुछ सनकी मिजाज है। प्रियंका के भाई से झगड़े का बदला लेने के लिए उसने उसे धमकी दी। इससे पहले भी वह इस तरह की हरकत करता रहा है।

