धोखाधड़ी:ग्वालियर में जीजा साले ने व्यापारियों को लगाया 1.5 करोड़ का चूना

ग्वालियर24 मिनट पहले
ग्वालियर। शहर के 25 से अधिक व्यापारियों को पत्ती व्यवसाय के नाम पर डेढ़ करोड़ रूपए का चूना जीजा-साले लगा गए हैं। घटना माधवगंज थाना क्षेत्र के दर्जीओली की है। ठगी का पता उस समय चला जब नियत समय पर व्यापारियों का पैसा नहीं मिला। जब व्यापारियों ने जीजा साले पर दबाव बनाया तो वह गायब हो गया। ठगी का पता चलते ही व्यापारीगण माधवगंज थाना पहुंचे हैं। रविवार रात को पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

माधवगंज थाना क्षेत्र के मामा का बाजार निवासी राजकुमार पुत्र मोहन लाल पेशे से कारोबारी हैं और उनकी सीमेंट एजेंसी है। तीन साल पहले उनकी मुलाकात मनीष लुधियानी व उसके साले राकेश आहूजा से हुई। दोनों ने खुद को व्यवसायी बताया और कुछ ही दिन में उन्होंने राजकुमार से दोस्ती कर ली। इसके बाद उन्होंने बताया कि वह व्यापारियों का समूह बनाकर पैसे एकत्रित करते हैं और हर माह एक-एक व्यापारी को पैमेंट करते हैं, जिससे एक मुश्त रकम मिलती है।

बड़ी धनराशि के फेर में फंसे

व्यवसायी ने पुलिस अफसरों को बताया कि समूह में हर माह एक व्यापारी को एक मुश्त राशि के फेर में आ गए और वह तथा उसके दो दर्जन से ज्यादा साथियों ने अपने रुपए जमा कराना शुरू कर दिया।

हर माह छह हजार रुपए की किश्त

नए समूह में हर माह 6-6 हजार रुपए की मासिक किश्त हुई और सभी अपने पैसे मनीष व राकेश आहूजा के पास जमा कराने लगे। अब जब रुपयों की मांग की तो वह आजकल की कहकर टरकाने लगे। जिस पर व्यापारियों ने दबाव बनाया तो मनीष लुधियानी गायब हो गया। इसी तरह अन्य व्यापारियों को भी टारगेट किया और कुल डेढ़ करोड रूपए लेकर गायब हो गए हैं।

