पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:आगरा से लाैट रहे सराफा कारोबारी की कार काे तेज रफ्तार बस ने टक्कर मारी, मौत

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मल्लगढ़ा के पास बस की टक्कर से बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हुई कार।
  • मल्लगढ़ा के पास हुई घटना, बेटी-दामाद और पत्नी घायल, बस चालक पकड़ा

शादी में शामिल होने के बाद आगरा से लाैट रहे ग्वालियर के सराफा कारोबारी की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। वह अपनी बेटी-दामाद, नाती और पत्नी के साथ क्रेटा कार में सवार थे। मल्लगढ़ा के पास सामने से आ रही तेज रफ्तार बस ने टक्कर मारी, टक्कर लगते ही कार का आगे का हिस्सा बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया और कारोबारी की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। कार में सवार अन्य परिजन घायल हो गए। इस मामले में हजीरा थाना पुलिस ने बस चालक पर एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है।

हजीरा थाना प्रभारी आलोक सिंह परिहार ने बताया कि द्वारिकापुरी स्थित श्रुति इन्क्लेव के रहने वाले कारोबारी कमल पुत्र रमेश चंद्र जैन (60) की बेटी नेहा (30) की शादी मूल रूप से गोरमी के रहने वाले चंदन अग्रवाल (32) से हुई है। चंदन की लश्कर स्थित सराफा बाजार में चंदन ज्वेर्ल्स के नाम से दुकान है और गोरमी में पेट्रोल पंप है।

शुक्रवार को आगरा में इनके रिश्तेदार के यहां शादी थी। शादी में शामिल होने के लिए कमल अपनी पत्नी अनीता(55), बेटी-दामाद और 4 वर्षीय नाती कुशाग्र के साथ क्रेटा कार से आगरा गए थे। शनिवार को वे आगरा से ग्वालियर लौट रहे थे। ग्वालियर आते समय जैसे ही इनकी कार मल्लगढ़ा के पास से गुजरी तो सामने से तेज रफ्तार में आ रही बस एमपी07 पी 9011 के चालक ने टक्कर मार दी।

टक्कर इतनी तेज थी कि इंजन से लेकर ड्राइविंग सीट तक पूरा हिस्सा बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। कमल ही गाड़ी चला रहे थे। उनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिसकर्मियों ने किसी तरह कमल को निकाला। उन्हें अस्पताल भी भिजवाया लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। घायलों को निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। बस को जब्त कर लिया गया। चालक ने भागने की कोशिश की लेकिन उसे पकड़ लिया गया।

दूसरी बस को ओवरटेक करने के चक्कर में चालक ने तेज दौड़ाई बस, कार में सामने से मारी टक्कर
बस चालक आगे जा रही दूसरी बस को ओवरटेक करने का प्रयास कर रहा था। जहां यह हादसा हुआ, वहां आने-जाने के लिए एक ही सड़क है। बीच में डिवाइडर भी नहीं है। उसने ओवरटेक करने के लिए बस दौड़ाई और सामने कार आने के बाद भी ब्रेक नहीं मारे। सराफा कारोबारी ने ब्रेक लगाए लेकिन बस चालक ने संभलने तक का मौका नहीं दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें