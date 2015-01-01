पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

18 हजार रुपए गए फिर भी नहीं मिला गिटार:ऑनलाइन एप पर पुराना गिटार खरीदना पड़ गया महंगा, लिंक पर क्लिक करते हो गई ठगी

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • पीड़ित ने साइबर सेल में की शिकायत

एक युवती को ऑनलाइन एप पर पुराना गिटार खरीदना काफी महंगा पड़ गया। एप पर 800 रुपए के गिटार के लिए उन्होंने बात की। गिटार बेचने वाले ने एडवांस में भुगतान मांगा और एक लिंक भेजी। युवती ने लिंक पर क्लिक किया तो एनी डेस्क एप डाउनलोड हो गया। इसके बाद उनके खाते से 2 बार में 18 हजार रुपए ठग लिए गए। घटना की शिकायत बुधवार को ग्वालियर साइबर सेल में की गई है। पुलिस ने मामले की पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है।

तानसेन नगर निवासी 25 वर्षीय युवती बुटीक चलाती है। साथ ही उसे म्यूजिक का भी शौक है। वह काफी समय से एक पुराने गिटार की तलाश कर रही थी। मंगलवार को उन्हें एक ऑनलाइन एप पर पुराना गिटार सेल के लिए दिखा। उन्होंने सेल करने वाले से चैट शुरू की। इसके बाद उसने अपना मोबाइल नंबर दिया। युवती ने उसे कॉल किया तो 800 रुपए में गिटार खरीदना तय हुआ। युवक ने बताया कि वह आगरा में रहता है इसलिए उसे एडवांस भुगतान कर दिया जाए। वह गिटार पार्सल कर देगा। वरना आगरा आकर गिटार लेने पर महंगा पड़ेगा। इस पर युवक ने एक लिंक भेजी और बोला इस पर क्लिक करो पैमेंट का ऑपशन आएगा। युवती ने जब उस पर क्लिक किया तो एनी डेस्क एप डाउनलोड हो गया और उसमें मांगी डिटेल युवती ने भर दी। तभी उनके खाते से 9 हजार रुपए निकल गए। अभी युवती कुछ समझ पाती 9 हजार रुपए और निकल गए। दो बार में उसके खाते से 18 हजार रुपए निकलने से युवती को ठगी का अहसास हो गया। सबसे पहले उसने लिंक हटाई और युवक को कॉल किया, लेकिन तभी से फोन बंद है। पीड़ित ने बुधवार सुबह साइबर सेल पहुंचकर मामले की शिकायत की है। अब पुलिस पता लगा रही है कि ठगने वाला कौन है और कहां का है। जो नंबर युवती ने दिया है वह झारखंड का होना पता लगा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनौशेरा सेक्टर में सीजफायर वॉयलेशन, भारतीय सेना ने 2 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक मार गिराए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें