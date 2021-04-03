पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हुरावली-मोहनपुर रोड:एनओसी विवाद के बीच छावनी बोर्ड ने ही शुरू कराया काम

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
हुरावली-मोहनपुर रोड, जिस पर छावनी बोर्ड ने काम शुरू करवा दिया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
हुरावली-मोहनपुर रोड, जिस पर छावनी बोर्ड ने काम शुरू करवा दिया है।
  • 13 साल से जर्जर सड़क के कारण 200 से ज्यादा गांव और मुरार क्षेत्र के लोग थे प्रभावित

एक से तीन फीट तक के गहरे गड्ढों से जर्जर हो चुकी हुरावली-मोहनपुर रोड को बनाए जाने का काम शुरू हो गया है। प्रशासन और छावनी बोर्ड के बीच पिछले कई साल से एनओसी विवाद के कारण इस सड़क का निर्माण नहीं हो पा रहा था। इसके लिए बीते वर्ष नगर निगम ने टेंडर कर ठेकेदार भी नियुक्त कर दिया था मगर एनओसी न होने की वजह से काम ही शुरू नहीं हो पाया था। लेकिन अब छावनी बोर्ड ही इसे बनवा रहा है। दावा है कि अगले 20 दिन में ये सड़क पूरी तरह बनकर तैयार हो जाएगी। जिसके बाद मुरार व इससे जुड़े ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के करीब 4 लाख लोगों को होने वाली परेशानी खत्म हो जाएगी।

अगले 20-25 दिनों में यह सड़क पूरी बन जाएगी
छावनी बोर्ड मुरार के सीईओ मोहम्मद अली का कहना है कि एनओसी के कारण सड़क का निर्माण अटका हुआ था। वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों ने छावनी बाेर्ड को ही ये सड़क बनाने की अनुमति दी और हमने इसका काम शुरू करा दिया है। अगले 20-25 दिनों में ये सड़क पूरी बन जाएगी, जिसके बाद वाहन चालकों को होने वाली परेशानी भी खत्म हो जाएगी।

लोगों ने जिम्मेदारों को 22 बार दिए ज्ञापन और किया प्रदर्शन

  • इस सड़क के बड़े-बड़े गड्ढों के कारण न सिर्फ गाड़ियों का नुकसान हाेता था बल्कि लोगों को कमर दर्द और एक्सीडेंट का भी सामना करना पड़ा। 24 घंटे उड़ने वाली धूल की वजह से इस रोड किनारे रह रहे परिवारों में कई लोगों को सांस, खांसी आदि की बीमारी तक हो गई।
  • सड़क को बनाने के लिए हुरावली, मोहनपुर व आसपास के लोगों ने पिछले कई साल में 22 बार जनप्रतिनिधियों को ज्ञापन दिए और प्रदर्शन भी किए। केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, तत्कालीन विधायक मुन्नालाल गोयल और वर्तमान विधायक डॉ. सतीश सिंह सिकरवार ने रक्षा मंत्री को पत्र भेजकर इसके लिए एनओसी दिए जाने का पक्ष भी रखा। लेकिन रक्षा मंत्रालय से एनओसी नहीं मिल सकी और लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ती रही।
  • नगर निगम ने 2019 में इस सड़क को बनाए जाने के लिए टेंडर निकालकर ठेकेदार भी फाइनल कर दिया था। जब ठेकेदार ने वहां काम शुरू किया तो छावनी बोर्ड के अधिकारियों ने उसे रोक दिया था।
  • यह सड़क मुरार क्षेत्र के करीब 200 ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों को शहर से जोड़ती है और रोजाना करीब 6 से 7 हजार वाहन इस सड़क से गुजरते भी हैं।
